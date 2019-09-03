Rita Ora Goes Braless, Wears Just A Blazer On ‘Marie Claire’ Cover

Rita Ora is Marie Claire‘s cover girl for their October issue in the U.K. and she is serving many looks.

In a series of photos within one post on Instagram, Rita shared numerous photos from the shoot. The “I Will Never Let You Down” songstress opted for wavy hair while rocking a just blazer for the front cover. She left her chest bare but applied a fiery red lip to match the garment. Ora has her hands on her hips as she stares into the camera lens with dark eye makeup.

In another shot, she is wearing an off-the-shoulder jumper while owning her hair up. The “Shine Ya Light” hitmaker is showing less skin in the picture; however, revealed one of her tattoos on her hand. Her expression appears to be more fierce and edgy as opposed to the cover shot which is softer.

In the final image attached, Ora is proving her versatility in a green garment and is throwing her hands up, showing off more of her body art.

Within four hours, her post racked up over 53,000 likes, proving to have made an impact on her followers.

“Red is your color,” one user wrote.

“Looking great as always queen,” another shared.

“Stunning as always,” a third mentioned with a heart emoji.

“Can anyone please for god’s sake explain why is she so beautiful,” a fourth fan stated.

“I love you so much and i am so proud of you,” a fifth follower commented.

In her caption, she announced the issue will be out on September 5 and that she is wearing German brand Escada for the shoot.

Ora is no stranger to the world of fashion and has been seen modeling Escada previously on her Instagram page.

She was the face of Madonna’s clothing line Material Girl and showed fans behind-the-scenes footage from one of the photoshoots in London which has been uploaded the brands official YouTube account.

Rita had her own Adidas range and posed in her own designs, per Wonderland Magazine.

She kickstarted her career as a pop star and has released two studio albums — Ora and Phoenix. According to the Official Charts, she has achieved four top No. 1 singles in the U.K. and holds the record for the most top 10 singles by a British female solo artist.

On Spotify, she currently has 23.9 million monthly listeners.

Ora also acts and has appeared in numerous big-screen movies, She starred in Fast & Furious, Southpaw, and the Fifty Shades movies — Fifty Shades of Grey, Fifty Shades Darker and Fifty Shades Freed— where she played the role of Mia Grey. Her most recent role was in Pokemon Detective Pikachu, where she starred as Dr. Ann Laurent.

To keep up with where Rita is in the world, follow her Instagram account