Hailey Baldwin Sizzles In Black Lingerie In Sexy Snap Shared By ‘Maxim’

More than two after setting the pages of Maxim on fire, Hailey Baldwin’s photoshoot is still bringing in the heat on Instagram. On Tuesday, the magazine took to the popular social media platform to share one of the sexy pics from Baldwin’s 2017 shoot, in which she is rocking lingerie that puts her flawless figure in full evidence, to the delight of Instagram users everywhere.

In the snapshot, Baldwin — who graced the cover of the magazine’s June/July 2017 edition — is sitting down while looking extra-fine in a mirrored room in Paris, France, as the geotag included with the post indicates. The model and wife of superstar Justin Bieber is rocking a black one-piece lace lingerie set that features a low-cut neckline that showcases her cleavage, putting her busty physique on display. This is further accentuated as she leans forward in the photo. The garment boasts of a corset-like string at the front and lace details along its neckline.

Completing her look, she has matching black gloves on and sheer thigh-high stockings that add extra spiciness to the shot, which was captured by world-renowned fashion photographer Gilles Bensimon. In addition, Baldwin is positioned in front of a mirror which reflects her backside. Her lingerie features a thong-cut bottom that highlights her pert derriere.

Baldwin has her blonde hair styled up, with the top part of tresses brushed forward in loose waves that partially cover her eyes. The model is shooting a fierce gaze at the camera with her lips parted in a seductive and defiant way. Aside from black mascara, a nude hue and gloss on her lips, the rest of her makeup is very neutral, highlighting the young model’s natural beauty.

As of the time of this writing, the post — which Maxim shared with its nearly 900,000 Instagram followers — had garnered about 7,000 likes within just a few hours. The same time period also brought in more than 70 comments, and more interactions are likely to continue to pour in as the evening wears on.

Users of the social media platform took to the comments section to praise Baldwin’s beauty and to share their overall opinions about the post.

“Can’t deny she’s fine!!!” one user chimed in, trailing the comment with a series of fire emoji.

“She’s beautiful!!” another one raved, also including a fire emoji at the end of the message.

Her photoshoot earned her the top spot on Maxim‘s annual Hot 100 list in 2017.