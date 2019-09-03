Kendall Jenner Brutally Slammed In Thigh-High Boots & Bodysuit Pic

Kendall Jenner is getting slammed, not long after the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star appeared in new promotional content for the Stuart Weitzman footwear brand she endorses. While The Inquisitr documented the early stages of Kendall’s appearance as she featured on the brand’s Instagram page, the 23-year-old had yet to take to her own social media to share any content.

Kendall has now shared a snap of herself wearing the label’s thigh-high black boots. The photo Kendall shared saw her clad in the same barely-there bodysuit she’d appeared in on Stuart Weitzman’s social media, although the model had switched things up a bit — fans of the star saw her in a different position.

Fans have been commenting about the post since then. While many offered the model plenty of praise and congratulations, significant backlash did manifest in the early hours after Kendall’s post went live.

“It would be a great picture if the face wasn’t weirdly edited,” read a comment that racked up 59 likes in the space of three hours.

“It somehow looks weird,” another fan added.

Unfortunately, for Kendall, other remarks proved to be more brutal.

“Why do you pose so awkwardly?” one user asked.

“Oh I don’t like this at all,” another wrote.

Many comments did seem to be suggesting that the image had been digitally edited, though.

“Her head looks photoshop,” one fan stated.

“When you pretend to be a table,” one user wrote sarcastically.

The remarks slamming the model were less about the style – the look was, after all, a knockout – and more about whether or not a team might have waved the Photoshop wand. This, in itself, seems to be a topic that just doesn’t leave the Kardashian-Jenners alone. Seventeen even collated a gallery of images it has dubbed “Photoshop fails.” Kendall herself made major headlines for just such allegations last year — as Hollywood Life reported, a photo of the model sipping wine in Calvin Klein lingerie had fans outraged, with many a comment coming in suggesting that Kendall had Photoshopped the whole thing.

Despite the backlash, Kendall’s update today did prove to be popular overall, as it racked up over 700,000 likes within four hours of going live. The same timeframe brought over 3,700 fans into the post’s comments section. The snap also got some celebrity likes. Aside from sister Kourtney Kardashian, likes were left by models Hailey Bieber and Emily Ratajkowski, plus The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna’s daughter, Delilah Belle Hamlin.

Nonetheless, some of the other comments proved harsh.

“Could you not point your toes to extend your feet and elongate the silhouette of your legs?!?!?!?! SERIOUSLY KENDALL!!” one fan wrote.

Kendall does not appear to have responded to any of the comments so far. Fans wishing to see more of the model should follow her Instagram.