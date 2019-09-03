Halsey Wows In Just A Bra On New Single Artwork For ‘Graveyard’

Halsey has been gearing up for the release of her third studio album and has revealed her next single via Instagram.

She announced that her next single will be titled “Graveyard” and it will be released on September 13.

The “Nightmare” hitmaker also shared the artwork which sees her wearing a black bra and jacket, serving an edgy look. She is known for changing up her hair all the time and has her brunette bob slicked back, in a messy look. The cover has half her face slightly blurred while the other is clearer. She is staring into the camera lens with a soft expression. She has on tiny earrings and no accessories on her chest which she has decided to leave bare.

Within 30 minutes, her post racked up over 300,000 likes, proving to have made an impact on her fans.

“I’M SO EXCITED OMFG,” one user wrote passionately in capital letters.

“I wasn’t ready,” another shared.

“Since this post killed me can I be in your graveyard,” a third stated.

“OMG I’M DEAD,” a fourth fan insisted.

“My body is READY, my wig is NOT,” a fifth fan commented.

At the end of last month, Halsey attended this year’s MTV Video Music Awards and was nominated for seven awards. She took home the Moonman for Best K-pop for her collaboration with BTS for “Boy With Luv,” which Entertainment Weekly reported.

At the ceremony, the “Colors” songstress wore a skimpy, multicolored garment which showed off her stomach and tattoos. She opted for dark long hair for the ceremony and accessorized her look with a pair of earrings and had the colors of the rainbow dyed on the top of her middle parting, showing the LGBTQ+ community some support.

Loading...

Halsey is a proud member of the LGBTQ+ community and identifies as bisexual. She is currently dating British musician Yungblud, who she has been seeing since last year. The pair collaborated on the single “11 Minutes” earlier this year.

After the release of her debut EP, Room 93, in 2013, she released her debut album, Badlands, a year later, which peaked at No. 2 in the U.S. and Australia and reached the top 10 in Canada, the Netherlands, the U.K., and New Zealand.

Her second studio album, Hopeless Fountain Kingdom, topped the U.S. and Canadian album charts in its first week and cemented her status as one of the millennium’s biggest breakout stars.

At the beginning of this year, she achieved her first solo No. 1 single with “Without Me,” which Billboard noted.

To keep up with Halsey, follow her Instagram account.