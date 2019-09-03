Haley Kalil Is Soaked On The Beach In A Black Bikini And Instagram Can’t Get Enough

Haley Kalil is reminiscing about her last beachside photo shoot and invited her Instagram following to do so as well with a sexy set of snaps from the event that have proven hard to be ignored.

On Tuesday, September 3, the Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit Edition model wowed her 275,000 followers on the social media platform with an eye-catching trio of photos that brought some serious heat to her page. The snaps were from the beauty’s recent work with Swimsuits For All and, judging by her fans’ quick response to the sexy shots, she certainly seemed to do the brand justice. The shoot was staged on the beach, with Haley herself already soaked from the water as more waves crashed in around her, drenching her and her itty-bitty black bikini from head to toe.

The beach babe sent pulses racing in her barely-there swimwear that did nothing but favors for her flawless figure and incredible curves. She was posed on her knees in the water, with her toned arms stretched out high above her head to show off every inch of the skimpy two-piece swimsuit, which consisted of a flirty, tie-top that provided for a busty display. An eyeful of cleavage was very much left within eyesight thanks to the number’s side, v-neckline, while the long ties knotted right in the middle of her bosom fell down her torso to draw attention to her flat midsection. Meanwhile, the matching bottoms of the set flattered Haley equally-as-well, clinging tight to her booty and showing off her long, toned legs in all the right ways. Its waistband sat high on her hips to accentuate her trim waist and abs, though the area hardly needed help getting noticed.

Haley skipped adding any accessories to her soaking wet look, letting her impressive physique and curvaceousness captivate her audience. She wore her signature red tresses down, which were slicked back behind her head and damp from spending time in the water, and she sported a nearly makeup-free face to let her striking natural beauty shine.

It wasn’t long before fans of the Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit Edition Rookie began showering the new upload with love. At the time of this writing, the photos have already earned well over 2,000 likes in less than one hours of going live to the social media platform — and that number continues to grow by the minute. Dozens flocked to the comments section as well to shower the beauty in compliments for her jaw-dropping display.

“Total perfection,” one person wrote, while another said that Haley was “the literal cutest.”

“Looking good as always,” commented a third.

