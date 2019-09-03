‘Terminator’ Star Linda Hamilton Says She Hasn’t Had Sex For ‘At Least 15 Years’

Linda Hamilton is not one to hold back delicate information. The Terminator actress, who gave The New York Times an interview in an article that ran on September 3, was unequivocally blunt when answering the hard questions. In fact, the 62-year-old pop culture icon sometimes didn’t even need to address a query in order to divulge particulars many would consider too personal for public consumption.

While Hamilton was waxing poet about her life as a single woman living in New Orleans, she brought up her current love life — or lack thereof.

“I’ve been celibate for at least 15 years. One loses track, because it just doesn’t matter — or at least it doesn’t matter to me. I have a very romantic relationship with my world every day and the people who are in it.”

With that fact in mind, Hamilton talked a lot about previous relationships, particularly those that turned into marriages. She was wed twice, the first time to Bruce Abbott from 1982 to 1989, and the second time to James Cameron from 1997 to 1999.

Abbott had bad timing when it came to splitting up with Hamilton. She was pregnant with their son, Dalton, when he asked for a divorce.

Then, with Cameron, Hamilton was actually more confused about the marriage than she was about the divorce, which reportedly ended in a costly settlement that amounted to $50 million, according to the now-defunct Starpulse in 2010.

When talking to The New York Times about what happened, the Terminator actress remarked that her marriage to the Hollywood heavyweight was just the tail end of a longer coupling that started just as Cameron was divorcing director-producer-writer Kathryn Bigalow. They had been wed for just two years.

Although Hamilton and Cameron moved in together at that point, the pair didn’t tie the knot until about five years after she gave birth to their daughter, Josephine, in 1993.

“That relationship [between Cameron and me] was a mystery to all of us — even Jim and myself — because we are terribly mismatched. I used to say we fit together like a puzzle: Everywhere he’s convex, I’m concave.”

While Hamilton may seem glib about her interactions with men, she is just as upfront about being lured back into the Terminator world for Dark Fate. Director Tom Miller was in charge of getting her back to reprise the signature role of Sarah Connor, as he discussed with The New York Times.

“[Linda] doesn’t care about any of the trappings of stardom — in fact, she doesn’t seem to want it at all. One of the hardest things for her with coming back to this character was knowing she’d have to step into the spotlight again.”

Hamilton has shied away from show business and Hollywood in general after her woman warrior role made her a household name, something that did not appeal to her in any way, shape or manner.

“That was my hesitation: Do I want to trade this lovely, authentic life for that? I didn’t want my neighbors looking at me differently. We’re neighbors because of who we are, not what we do, and I don’t want that to creep into my life again.”

With that being the criteria for holding back while living in “a city whose lively spirit she treasures,” as well as her attachment to her two dogs — an Anatolian Shepherd named Turk and a small lap dog named Noodle — the actress in Hamilton took one more shot. This was more than two decades after she left that life and her Malibu mansion behind.

But Linda Hamilton agreed to head back to the promised land to reprise Sarah Connor. She described the character as being a “broken being at the beginning… a woman without a country, adrift and full of rage.”

Indeed, this cinematic soldier — armed with her sacred Lee Strasberg training — put in “10 times the effort” to flush out Sarah with whom she apparently continues to possess a love-hate relationship. By now, that feeling is probably part of this tireless performer’s real personality as seen through the lens of her two failed marriages as well as her apparent lack of need for a current sex partner.