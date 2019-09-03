Duggar Family Heads To The Bahamas To Help With Hurricane Dorian Relief Efforts

The Duggars are helping with relief efforts in the Bahamas.

Hurricane Dorian has left plenty of devastation in the Bahamas over the past few days and a few members of the Duggar family have flown out there to help. They have left with a team as part of a Christian organization called Medic Corps.

Joy-Anna Duggar and other members of the family shared the news of their loved ones leaving Arkansas via Instagram as they are expected to help with disaster relief after Hurricane Dorian tore through the Bahamas. Joy-Anna said that her husband, Austin Forsyth, is one of the members of the team and that they have already arrived there. Also with the group are her brothers, John, Jason, and James. and surprisingly, their sister, Jana Duggar. However, the photos that have been posted only shows the guys standing at the airport ready to take off. Jana may just be the one snapping the picture.

Joy-Anna also shared a photo on her Instagram Stories of her saying goodbye to Austin. She revealed that her husband is a certified EMT and is happy to be volunteering his services. In addition, there is a view that was taken from a Medic Corps helicopter revealing the rough, choppy waters where they are located.

Eagle-eyed fans also spotted two members of the Bringing Up Bates family, as Lawson and Nathan are part of the team as well. The Bates family are good friends with the Duggars and are also known for giving their services when needed.

John David’s pregnant wife, Abbie Duggar, posted the same message on the couple’s Instagram. While she is a licensed nurse, it doesn’t appear that she went with him on the trip. John and Abbie are expecting their first child this winter.

The Duggar family asking for prayers for the people affected by the hurricane and for the safety of their loved ones. They also gave fans an opportunity to donate to the organization.

According to the info on the Medic Corps site, the estimated cost of the “short-term rescue mission” is said to be around $20,000. The site indicates that they provide helicopter rescues and medical flights to transport when needed. They also deploy first-responders to areas such as this one where major disasters have occurred, which is what this current team is all about. Being a Christian organization, they also say that they bring spiritual help as well.

There is no word on how long this short-term disaster relief will be. The Duggar family will likely keep fans updated on their safe return.

Hurricane Dorian is said to be the most damaging hurricane ever to hit the Bahamas. Winds around 185 mph and extreme rainfall have devastated that area during the category 5 storm. There are many first-responders heading that way, as well as different organizations where anyone can donate to the relief efforts.