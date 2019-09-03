‘Bachelorette’ Hannah Brown Flaunts Toned Tummy In Crop Top & Tiny Shorts During ‘DWTS’ Rehearsal

Hannah Brown has already got that dancer’s body, and the brand new season of Dancing With The Stars hasn’t even started yet. The Daily Mail reports that the former Bachelorette star stepped out for rehearsal in Studio City, California, this week, looking more fit than ever in a tiny little outfit.

In the photos, Hannah is seen rocking a white, long-sleeved crop top. The shirt flaunted the reality star’s flat tummy and impressive abs. Brown paired the top with a pair of light pink spandex shorts. The tiny bottoms hugged all of the former beauty queen’s curves and showcased her long, lean legs.

Hannah carried a gray bag over her shoulder as she walked into rehearsal for the ABC dancing competition. She also sported some black flip-flops to complete her casual and comfortable look.

Brown had her long, light brown hair parted down the middle and styled in loose waves that flowed down her shoulders and behind her back. She also wore no makeup as she headed into the sweat session, rocking a fresh face, a bronzed glow, and nude lips while smiling for the paparazzi. In her hand, she held her phone and a can of soda

Hannah will join other stars like Christie Brinkley, Lauren Alaina, Ally Brooke, Karamo Brown, Kate Flannery, Ray Lewis, Kel Mitchell, Lamar Odom, Sean Spicer, Mary Wilson, and James Van Der Beek during Season 27 of DWTS as she attempts to win the coveted mirror ball trophy.

“Hannah Brown recently wrapped her memorable run as The Bachelorette on ABC, which soared to new ratings highs thanks to her genuine personality and dramatic season finale. As a fun country girl who is unapologetically herself, Brown first won over America on The Bachelor. Now, she is ready to hit the ballroom floor and find a new type of love: dancing. Brown was born and raised in Tuscaloosa. She went on to become Miss Alabama in 2018 and used her platform to help others. She became an advocate for those suffering from depression and anxiety, something she battled with during her teenage years.”

The Dancing With The Stars premiere is highly anticipated among fans of the series, who can’t wait to see what each of the stars will bring to the ballroom.

Fans can watch former Bachelorette star Hannah Brown’s run on the show when the series returns for the brand new season on ABC on Monday, September 16, at 8 p.m. as she competes against some stiff competition.