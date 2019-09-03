‘Sports Illustrated’ Model Haley Kalil Rocks Insane See-Through Ensemble

This year’s Burning Man festival has seen some interesting getups, but Haley Kalil might win the award for the most creative and enticing ensemble. On Tuesday, she shared a snap of what she wore at the event, and it was as unique as it was revealing.

In the snap, Kalil stood in a desert area with the sun setting behind her, wearing what appeared to be a see-through one-piece. The fabric featured colorful patterns and sequins that covered a portion of her body. However, plenty of flesh could be seen, as she seemed to be wearing a pair of black panties under the sheer fabric. She also sported a pair of black and silver platform boots. The model wore a pair of biker gloves, as well as a pair of biker glasses, and she had a black pouch strapped around her waist. The outfit highlighted her hourglass shape and long, lean legs.

While it was difficult to see the details of her face since the photo was taken from and distance and backlit, it was clear that Kalil wore a full face of makeup. She also had some bright silver makeup applied around her eye. Her hair appeared to be in braids that were decorated with colorful feathers. Kalil gave the camera a sly smile as she struck a pose.

According to the event’s website, the theme for the event was metamorphosis, and it did seem that Kalil had transformed herself into something else. However, the model did not elaborate on her costume. She did, however, say that she opted not to take many photos because she wanted to live in the moment.

Fans of the model loved the photo.

“Nobody’s ever made burning man look sooo good,” one admirer told Kalil.

“Only you could make a dusty desert look fab,” said another.

One follower told Kalil she looked like something straight out of a Mad Max movie, while another said the getup was the “coolest EVER.”

In a previous Instagram post, Kalil shared that the event was incredible, adding that she didn’t carry a cell phone and never felt freer.

The beauty is more well-known for more provocative photos in which she wears a bikini. Earlier this year, she was featured in the latest Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit Edition where, in an essay for the publication, she said it was a dream come true for her.

Fans can keep up with Kalil by following her Instagram account.