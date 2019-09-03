Gwyneth Paltrow Defies Her Age In Sexy Daisy Dukes & See-Through Top

Gwyneth Paltrow, 46, is still as hot as ever, and she’s proving it with her latest ensemble. The Daily Mail reports that the actress was photographed by the paparazzi on Monday as she rocked some skimpy Daisy Dukes and tiny top.

Gwyneth was seen sporting the short cut-off denim shorts as she hung out with friends and her husband, Brad Falchuk, on Labor Day in Los Angeles. Paltrow looked youthful and fit as she paired the shorts with a see-through, white tank top that flaunted her cleavage and black bra underneath.

The ensemble not only showed off Gwyneth’s sexy style, but also put her tiny waist, toned arms, and long, lean legs on full display. The Iron Man actress had her long, blond hair parted down the middle and styled in straight strands the fell down her back and around her shoulders for the outing. She also rocked a minimal makeup look, sporting a fresh face, pink blush on her cheeks, and nude lips.

Paltrow also accessorized her look by wearing a pair of dark sunglasses, multiple bracelets on her wrist, and white sandals. She also carried a shopping bag as she strolled along with her friends and Falchuk, who wore a pair of gray shorts and a plain, white T-shirt.

Recently, Gwyneth stunned fans when she revealed that she and her husband of a year were not yet living together. The pair, who tied the knot back in September 2018, was not yet ready to cohabitate when they first walked down the aisle. Now, however, they’re officially moving in together.

“Married life has been really good. We took a year to let everybody (in the family) take it in and let the dust settle. And now we’re moving in together this month,” Paltrow told InStyle last month.

“I adore my husband. He’s brilliant and deeply kind. I feel like he’s a real equal too. And he pushes me in the best ways. I really like being married. It’s fun,” she added.

The actress revealed that three nights each week Brad would sleep at his home in Brentwood and take care of his children, Brody and Isabella, from a previous relationship. The other four nights he would stay with Gwyneth at her place, where she lives with her children Apple and Moses, whom she shares with ex-husband Chris Martin.

“Oh, all my married friends say that the way we live sounds ideal and we shouldn’t change a thing,” Gwyneth Paltrow previously told The Sunday Times of her unique living arrangement with Brad Falchuk.