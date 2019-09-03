‘Teen Mom OG’ Star Ryan Edwards Is ‘Stepping Up’ Ahead Of The Birth Of His New Baby

Ryan Edwards is expecting a daughter in July.

Ryan Edwards is reportedly doing better after spending a few months behind bars earlier this year.

According to a September 3 report from Radar Online, Edwards has been “doing a lot better” in the months since returning home from jail and is said to be stepping up ahead of the upcoming birth of his third child, a baby girl, in January.

“Jail scared him straight,” the source said.

Edwards’ life was also impacted by the news of the upcoming addition to the family he shares with wife Mackenzie Standifer. As the insider explained, learning he would soon be the father of a baby girl has “put a pep in his step” when it comes to being a father. He’s also reportedly been quite helpful with his kids, and the 4-year-old son Standifer shares with her ex-husband.

“Has kept his nose clean and is stepping up,” the insider explained.

While Edwards has been keeping a low profile since leaving jail earlier this year, the Radar Online insider said that his marriage to Standifer has been doing well ever since he took a stand and decided to spend some time working on himself.

“They’re doing great,” the source said of Edwards and Standifer. “Her family is surprised.”

Edwards and Standifer got married in May 2017 and shortly thereafter, Edwards announced his plans to enter treatment for substance abuse. Since then, Edwards has been involved in a number of legal missteps and re-entered treatment once.

As Teen Mom OG fans will recall, Edwards went back to rehab at the end of last summer, more than one year after his first weeks-long stint, and continued to follow an in-patient treatment plan for several months. In fact, in fall 2018, when Standifer gave birth to his second son, Jagger, Edwards was in rehab.

Edwards’ ongoing substance abuse problems have led to tons of rumors regarding the potential demise of his marriage to Standifer but thus far, those rumors have been proven untrue with time. Now, rather than parting ways as many suspected the couple would, Edwards and Standifer are preparing to expand their family with a new baby girl.

Prior to his relationship with Standifer, Edwards was involved with a number of other women after welcoming his first son, 10-year-old Bentley, with his former girlfriend Maci Bookout. As fans of Teen Mom OG will recall, Edwards and Bookout starred alongside one another on the first season of 16 & Pregnant.