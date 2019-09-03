Swedish Model Anna Nystrom’s Toned Derriere Is Setting Instagram Ablaze

Anna Nystrom’s latest snapshot is flooring her legion of fans.

As those who follow the Swedish-born beauty on social media know, Nystrom follows an intense workout routine, and that’s the reason why she has such an amazing body. While the fitness model regularly shares workout videos for her loyal fans, she also rocks a ton of sexy outfits ranging from bikinis to workout gear and each, and every photo share earns her rave reviews. In the most recent post that was shared for her fans, Anna sizzles in an all-black ensemble.

In the photo, the model tags herself in Stockholm, Sweden, where she poses on a street outside. The blonde bombshell looks over her shoulder for the photo op while wearing her long, blond locks in a low ponytail. Per usual, she wears a face full of makeup that comes complete with eyeliner, mascara, blush, highlighter, and matte lipstick. But it’s the model’s amazing figure that really has fans talking.

On top, Nystrom rocks a tiny black tank top that features a sheer back, flaring out toward the bottom. She shows off her toned derriere and legs in a pair of insanely tight black leggings that fit her like a glove.

Since the post went live, it’s earned the model a ton of attention with over 40,000 likes, in addition to 400-plus comments within just moments of going live. Some fans commented on the photo to let Anna know that she looks amazing while countless others gushed over her killer figure.

“Wow you are so beautiful,” one follower commented with two red lip emoji.

“Black looks magnificent on you,” another Instagram user raved.

“Lady you are so beautiful love you,” one more of Nystrom’s fans chimed in.

Previously, The Inquisitr shared that Anna stunned in a sexy workout video that she shared with her loyal fans this past weekend. In the short clip, the fitness enthusiast showed off her fit figure in an insanely tight, white long-sleeve crop top as well as a pair of equally tight leggings that showcased her muscular legs. Her taut tummy was also on display in the snapshot, and it’s easy to see that her hard work at the gym has been paying off. The bombshell completed her NSFW look with a pair of white sneakers, and she wore her long blonde locks pulled back in a ponytail.

It’s also safe to say that her fans loved the video and they went absolutely wild over it, as they gave it 1,100-plus comments.