‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers For Wednesday: Victor Defends Himself And His Family

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Wednesday, September 4 brings Victor forming a defense as Adam works to wreak havoc on his father’s health. Plus, Kyle assumes his new position at Jabot, and as part of that, he makes amends with Summer.

Victor (Eric Braeden) creates a defense, according to She Knows Soaps. He knows that Adam (Mark Grossman) is coming for him, and Victor wants to ensure that he stays one step ahead of his enraged son. According to The Inquisitr’s daily Y&R recap, Victor admitted that he made mistakes with Adam, but he believes it is too late to change anything at this point.

Victor gathers Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott), Nick (Joshua Morrow), Victoria (Amelia Heinle), and Abby (Melissa Ordway) to let them know that Adam may seem quiet right now, but he is certainly planning something sinister. He already warned Summer (Hunter King), and now Victor wants to be doubly sure that his children are all on high alert.

Meanwhile, Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) picks up a former habit. At Adam’s request, she hacks into Victor’s medical records. While Phyllis has no love lost for Victor, she does remind Adam that he’s Summer’s grandfather. Adam wants to get a list of his father’s medications to see if there are any contraindications, which gives Phyllis a pause. Adam reassures his cohort that he has no plans actually to kill Victor, though. Of course, messing with Victor’s medication could be seriously harmful, so there’s no telling what Adam’s ultimate goal is with this course of action.

Loading...

Finally, Kyle (Michael Mealor) and Summer make amends. With Jack (Peter Bergman) leaving Kyle in charge at Jabot in his absence, Kyle sets out to make his mark as quickly as possible on the family company. Since he began working there, Kyle has gunned for more authority at Jabot, and now is his big chance. There’s just one thing — he and Summer need to work together.

Kyle gets together with Summer to clear the air about the rough past year they’ve experienced. Kyle wants to make sure that Summer is fine with him promising her one year of marriage in exchange for a partial liver donation to save Lola’s (Sasha Calle) life. Instead of keeping his commitment, Kyle promptly dumped Summer after Lola got better, and now he wants to make sure Summer is totally fine with all that. It appeared as if Summer turned over a new leaf when she went to Kyle and Lola’s wedding. However, if she still harbors any resentment against Kyle, now is the time for Summer to make her move.