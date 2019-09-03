Britney Spears Reportedly Loses More Custody Of Boys, Kevin Federline’s Alleged Percentage Revealed

Britney Spears is back in the news. The “Toxic” singer is reported to have suffered a blow at the hands of ex and baby daddy Kevin Federline’s legal team, with TMZ reporting that 37-year-old Britney will be spending less time with sons Jayden and Sean.

As the media outlet reports, court documents are stating that Kevin will have 70 percent custody of 12-year-old Jayden and his 13-year-old brother, Sean. If the report is indeed true, this will leave the pop star with only 30 percent custody of her sons. As TMZ reports, the former couple previously shared custody of their two children right down the middle, with a 50/50 split ensuring that both Britney and 41-year-old Kevin could spend equal time with their sons. The media outlet further reports that the new child custody agreement became official at the end of last month, with an August 28 date, although it had actually been in effect for about a year.

The report claims that Britney will not require being supervised as she spends time with her sons – fans reading the news may have been inclined to wonder on that front, given that Britney has made headlines for having been hospitalized at a mental health facility earlier this year. The star has since been released, with fans largely seeming to think that the singer is doing better than ever.

Britney has definitely factored family life into her recent social media activity. The beginning of August delivered an Instagram photo of Britney enjoying a Disneyland trip with her boys – the snap proved hugely popular, currently sitting at over 454,000 likes. Paparazzi images from the outing were also obtained by Daily Mail: these showed the star and her children joined by her boyfriend, personal trainer Sam Asghari. While Sam is significantly younger than Britney, the relationship appears to be a solid one, with the Iranian also spending time with Britney’s sons.

Britney and Kevin were married from 2004 to 2007. The relationship and its breakdown was a high-profile one, although many fans seem to feel that Britney is better off without her baby daddy. In fact, many seem to be of the opinion that the star is happier than ever with Asghari.

As Entertainment Tonight reports, Britney took to social media with a video of her beau cooking up a storm in the kitchen.

“Not only is my boyfriend really hot, he’s probably like the best chef in the world. He’s showing off right now,” she said as viewers watched Asghari prep the food.

Whether true or not, fans are likely to find today’s report something to talk about.