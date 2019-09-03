‘Bachelor In Paradise’ Engagement News: Kevin Wendt Pops The Question To Astrid Loch

Exciting Bachelor in Paradise news just emerged, but it isn’t about any of the current Season 6 people. Rather, a pair from last summer just got engaged and fans will surely go crazy over this news. Kevin Wendt proposed to Astrid Loch and she said yes!

Tuesday afternoon, Kevin shared an Instagram post revealing the exciting news. The Bachelor in Paradise star got down on bended knee to propose and Astrid was clearly thrilled. Wendt admitted that this was the most nervous he’s been in his entire life.

Right after Kevin shared the series of photos to his Instagram page, Astrid commented about how “Mrs. Wendt” has a nice ring to it.

The proposal took place on Toronto Island and it looks as if Kevin set up a picnic for the two of them on a secluded beach. Both Bachelor in Paradise stars were dressed casually, in jeans and flat shoes, and Astrid wore a white tank crop top. Loch looked stunned as she watched her beau pop the question and it looks like he picked out a fabulous ring.

Kevin explained via his Instagram Stories that he actually proposed on August 28. He had the entire thing planned out and he said that Astrid had no idea it was coming. He talked about how he was taking her to a spot in Toronto she hadn’t seen before and they were biking over to the place where he planned to picnic and propose.

It seems that Kevin had a crew hiding out behind the picnic area so that the proposal could be captured via pictures and Astrid apparently didn’t pick up on a thing ahead of time. Minutes after Kevin shared the news via his social media page, Astrid did the same. She wrote a sweet caption and shared a couple of additional pictures in what she posted Tuesday afternoon.

“8.28.19. I could have sworn the world stood still in this moment. A moment I’ll never forget. Just you + me. @kevin.c.wendt you’ve taught me to love, learn and grow and I can’t believe you’ve chosen me to spend this crazy life with. Wonder if I’ll ever stop smiling? Probably not. In this together, forever.”

Astrid and Kevin shared some additional details from the sweet engagement with People. He said that he planned the picnic to happen at sunset and he kept restarting a music playlist he had created so that the Dan + Shay song “Tequila” would play as he started his proposal. The song apparently is an ode to their time together filming in Mexico last summer.

Kevin explained that it was a little tricky to orchestrate everything to have the ring handy at just the right moment. In opening up about the surprise, Astrid admits she was totally clueless.

She added that he rarely is able to surprise her, but he pulled it off this time. Wendt proposed with a cushion-cut diamond ring from Wendt’s Jewellery, which was started by his great-great-grandfather. He explained that everybody in the family has proposed with rings from the family jeweler since the shop opened.

The Bachelor in Paradise stars didn’t shop for rings together ahead of time. Instead, he said he filed away whatever clues he could gather from her and took a risk in designing it himself. It sounds as if his design was exactly what she wanted.

While Kevin ultimately proposed in Toronto where the two live together, he actually took the ring to the recent wedding of The Bachelorette stars Rachel Lindsay and Bryan Abasolo. Wendt considered proposing to Loch the day after the Carribean wedding, but a case of food poisoning postponed his plans.

Astrid Loch and Kevin Wendt say that they will not be filming their wedding for Bachelor in Paradise, and they plan to take at least a year to put it all together. Fans will probably be disappointed that they won’t get to see it all happen on-air, but everybody is surely thrilled to see the couple take this big step forward together.