‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Steffy Unleashes On Flo

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers reveal that Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) will finally come face-to-face with the woman who betrayed and hurt her beyond comprehension. According to She Knows Soaps, she will confront Florence Fulton (Katrina Bowden).

It has been some time since Steffy had to give up her daughter, “Phoebe.” B&B fans remember the gut-wrenching scenes when Steffy handed Beth Spencer (Madeline Valdez and River Davidson) back to her mother and watched her walk out the door. She collapsed in her father’s arms as the reality sank in that she was saying goodbye to the daughter that she was raising as her own.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers indicate that Steffy will pay Flo a visit in jail. This will be the first time that she sees Flo after Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) and Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) shared their happy news with her.

Of course, the news broke her heart. They told her that Phoebe was really Beth and relayed the true story of Phoebe’s birth. Flo was not the baby’s birth mother, Hope was. Flo was the woman who helped Dr. Reese Buckingham (Wayne Brady) steal Hope’s baby by pretending to be the infant’s mother. Steffy adopted the baby and loved her as much as she loved Kelly (Zoe Pennington).

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that while Steffy may not have initially known what her reaction was going to be when she actually saw Flo, her anger will surface as soon as she sees the perpetrator. She will unleash her fury at the woman who ripped her life apart.

She trusted Flo. B&B viewers will remember that even when the hospital could not confirm the baby’s birth certificate, Steffy still believed that Flo would be able to rectify the matter. She really believed that Flo was who she said that she was. Perhaps, she was too afraid to acknowledge that Liam could be right about Flo’s lies.

Of course, Flo hates herself for hurting Steffy. She genuinely liked Steffy and felt okay about pretending to be the baby’s mother because she could see the infant would go to a good home. However, now that the truth is out and Steffy is without her child, she feels terrible for causing her so much pain. But it’s too late for apologies, Steffy and Kelly have already lost their Phoebe.

