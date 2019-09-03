Nina Dobrev Grabs Attention With Her Killer Bikini Body In Maui

Nina Dobrev isn’t shy about rocking some seriously sexy bikinis while she’s vacationing, and this week was no exception. The Daily Mail reports that the former Vampire Diaries star was photographed by the paparazzi as she enjoyed some time in Hawaii with friends.

In the photos, Nina is seen wearing a tiny yellow bikini with a gingham pattern. The actress put her cleavage, toned arms, flat tummy, curvy backside, and long, lean legs on full display in the skimpy swimwear as she frolicked on the beach for a day of fun in the sun.

Dobrev had her long, dark hair parted to the side and styled in straight strands, which got wet when she took a dip in the ocean. Nina also sported a minimal makeup look for the beach outing, which included darkened eyebrows, a fresh face, long lashes, pink blush on her cheeks, and nude lips.

The day before the bikini photos were taken, Nina attended the wedding of her close friends, actor Miles Teller and model Keleigh Sperry. The pair tied the knot in a lavish ceremony, which Dobrev documented on her social media. Later, the gang partied together and Miles even cut a rug with a solo dance routine.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Nina is a health and fitness buff. The actress likes to take care of herself, and her toned physique proves it. Recently, Dobrev sat down with Women’s Health to dish on her fitness routine, and her personal life, saying that she has to keep herself fed, otherwise the results aren’t pretty.

Loading...

“You’re happier when your body is full, your brain functions better, and you’re a nicer person. I would get hangry, I think, because I was so busy running around that I wasn’t the best version of myself,” the actress claimed.

As for her love life, the actress says that she’ll have a family of her own someday, but until she’s ready for that to become a reality she’s busy with her career.

“I’m still working on me. When I do have a family, I can focus my full energy on that, but I’m not ready for it yet. In 10 years, hopefully, I will be—for my mom’s sake. My mom wanted me to have a baby 10 years ago. She gets me baby clothes for Christmas every year. She’s like, ‘Hint, hint, nudge, nudge!'” Nina Dobrev says of her mom’s desire to become a grandma.