‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Chelsea Houska Reveals She Is ‘On The Verge Of’ Having A ‘Major Panic Attack’ In New Preview

Teen Mom 2 is set to premiere with an all-new season next week, and the official Teen Mom Twitter account released a sneak preview for fan-favorite Chelsea Houska. The mom of three has a lot going on and a pretty picturesque life, but she does suffer from anxiety. Chelsea has been open about her anxiety. In the new preview, Chelsea admits that her medication is helping with her anxiety, but she still struggles from time to time.

In the clip, Chelsea reveals that she and her husband, Cole DeBoer, plan on taking Aubree to a JoJo Siwa concert in Minneapolis. However, Chelsea doesn’t want to leave her two younger kids, Watson and Layne, back at home with her mom. Rather, Chelsea asks her mom to come along to Minneapolis. Despite her mom and kids coming along for the ride, Chelsea admits that her anxiety is still high.

“I do feel safe having my mom and kids come along, but I still get nervous in large spaces so as we get closer to Minneapolis, my anxiety isn’t going way.”

The clip shows Cole driving the car with Chelsea in the passenger seat. Chelsea’s mom sits in the back with the kids and is helping to keep them calm. Despite having the help, it is clear that Chelsea’s anxiety is high. At one point, she admits that she “can’t breathe.”

“I can’t breathe, I’m just like not doing very good. I’m on the verge of like a major panic attack,” Chelsea says.

Her husband Cole asks her “why.” However, she isn’t sure what is causing it and asks him to find a gas station to pull over. When Cole finds a gas station, Chelsea gets out of the car and talks to her producer.

“I’m not well, I can’t even talk about it,” Chelsea says.

In the past, the Teen Mom 2 star has opened up about her anxiety. Around Valentine’s Day, a fan asked why she and Cole don’t go out together more, and she gave a candid answer. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Chelsea opened up about her “severe postpartum anxiety” in the comments of her Instagram photo.

“For me, leaving them to go out just causes a lot of stress and anxiety,” Chelsea explained about going out without her kids.

The new season of Teen Mom 2 is set to air on MTV starting Tuesday, September 10. Fans can tune in to catch up with Chelsea Houska and her family.