‘Riverdale’ Star Vanessa Morgan Leaves Little To The Imagination In Tiny Neon Bikini

The actress flaunted her amazing assets in a skimpy bikini.

Riverdale star Vanessa Morgan seems to be making the most of the remaining days of her hot girl summer. The stunner posted a sexy snap on Instagram for her 6.9 million followers to enjoy. In the post, the 27-year-old was leaning on a railing and wearing a revealing, neon green bikini with high-cut bottoms. She paired the look with a matching cover-up tied around her chest. Her killer curves, toned abs, and long, lean legs were on full display. The actress wore her curly hair down and opted for minimal makeup to subtly enhance her beautiful features.

Vanessa’s fans went wild over the provocative post.

“HOW ARE YOU SO BEAUTIFUL OMG,” gushed a fan.

“Name someone hotter,” challenged another.

“You’re so HOT VANESSA,” wrote a different commenter, adding a string of heart emoji.

“YOU ARE BEYOND HOT,” chimed in a fourth Instagram user.

The post has racked up more than 100,000 likes.

On Monday, Vanessa uploaded a video of her wearing the two-piece, sans cover-up, on Instagram. The clip showed the former Disney Channel star standing on a swing at a beachfront hotel in Mexico. The beauty beamed as she flaunted her incredible physique.

Fans were quick to compliment the The CW star.

“The view is pretty like you,” commented a follower.

“YOU ARE SO ADORABLE,” added another.

“You are the bomb,” said a different person.

The actress isn’t shy when it comes to showing off her enviable figure. As reported by The Inquisitr, on Sunday, Vanessa exposed her toned derriere in a skimpy bikini, sending her followers into a tizzy.

The sexy snap has over 810,000 likes.

Vanessa recently got engaged to White Sox star Michael Kopech after about a year of dating, reported Bustle. Michael popped the question at Mooney Falls in Arizona. The actress confirmed the engagement on the Fourth of July by sharing a gorgeous snap of the proposal on her Instagram account.

“My forever,” she wrote in the caption.

Vanessa’s Riverdale co-stars congratulated the couple in the comments section.

“You’re kidding me!! Congrats beautiful,” wrote Camila Mendes.

“!!!!!!! So so happy for you!!!!” said Lili Reinhart.

“Omggggg dying for this post…bestie’s getting married!!!!!!! I’m beyond happy for you my little babies,” commented Madelaine Petsch.

In a subsequent post, the Toni Topaz actress uploaded a picture of the couple, which showed off her beautiful pear-shaped diamond ring with a white gold band.

To see more of Vanessa, be sure to watch the upcoming season of Riverdale starting October 9 on The CW.