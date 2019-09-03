Watch USA Women’s National Team Vs. Portugal Stream Live: Start Time, US Women’s World Cup Victory Tour

The United States National Women's Team will make the third stop of their five-city FIFA World Cup Victory Tour when they face Portugal for the second time in six days.

The United States Women’s National Team will continue the celebration of their July FIFA World Cup triumph with the third stop on their five-city Victory Tour. In two games so far in the series, the world champions have won both games without conceding a single goal, per Soccerway. In fact, going back to the FIFA Women’s World Cup final against the Netherlands, Team USA has now outscored opponents 9-0 in their last three games — and won 15 in a row overall going back to February’s 2-2 draw with England in the She Believes Cup.

Fans will see a largely changed side in Tuesday’s rematch against Portugal, which will stream live from Saint Paul, Minnesota. Coach Jill Ellis is holding back six players from last week’s win, including big-name stars Megan Rapinoe and Alex Morgan, according to KMSP TV Sports.

To find out how to watch a livestream of the Team USA vs. Portugal FIFA Women’s World Cup Victory Tour match, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. CDT at the 19,400-seat Allianz Field in Saint Paul, Minnesota, on Tuesday, September 3. That start time will be 8 p.m. EDT, 5 p.m. PDT. In Portugal, the match gets underway at 1 a.m. Western European Summer Time.

In the United States, kickoff is scheduled for 12 p.m. EDT, 9 a.m. PDT. In India, the livestream gets underway at 9:30 p.m. on Sunday evening. Fans in Brazil can watch the match at 9 p.m. Brazil Time.

The United States women breezed past Portugal last Thursday in Philadelphia, as ESPN reported, behind goals from Tobin Heath, Morgan Brian, Allie Long, and — in front of 49,504 of her hometown fans — Carli Lloyd. The crowd at Lincoln Financial Field set an attendance record for a U.S. women’s international friendly match.

Despite the multiple absences from the U.S. side, Lloyd, Heath, and Christen Press are expected to start and form a formidable front-line attack for Team USA.

Katharine Lotze / Getty Images

To watch a free livestream of the Team USA vs. Portugal showdown, log in to ESPN.com, the online streaming service offered by the sports broadcasting giant. A video stream from ESPN2, which airs the Victory Tour match, will be available through the ESPN apps for mobile devices, as well as on set-top streaming boxes, such as the Apple TV, Roku, and Amazon Fire.

Loading...

To watch the match live and for free without cable or satellite provider credentials, fans can sign up for a free trial of a multi-channel live TV streaming package such as Sling TV or YouTube TV. Those internet TV services require credit card information and subscription fees, but they each offer free seven-day trial periods, allowing fans to watch the Victory Tour international friendly live at no charge.

In Portugal, Canal 11 will carry streaming video of the international friendly match. In most South American countries, ESPN Sur carries the match, while ESPN Play Norte has a livestream in Central America.

For a comprehensive list of other outlets around the globe that will stream the Team USA vs. Portugal FIFA Women’s World Cup Victory Tour match live, be sure to check LiveSoccer TV.