‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers For Wednesday, September 4: Bill Threatens Thomas

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Wednesday, September 4 tease that Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) is about to confront the man who betrayed his family. Dollar Bill will make his way to Thomas Forrester’s (Matthew Atkinson) hospital room and blast him for everything that he has done to the Spencers, per Highlight Hollywood.

Bill is hell-bent on getting revenge. The media mogul recently went on a venting spree. He told Katie Logan (Heather Tom) that he would make the people who wronged Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) and Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) pay. Although Dr. Reese Buckingham (Wayne Brady) and Florence Fulton (Katrina Bowden) had already been arrested, Bill felt that Thomas should also be held accountable.

Dollar Bill headed over to Brooke Logan Forrester’s (Katherine Kelly Lang) house to speak to Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) to tell him that, as far as he was concerned, Thomas was also a perpetrator. However, the dressmaker was not at home. Brooke then told Bill her version of Thomas’ fall. Bill immediately sided with Brooke. He opined that Ridge knew that he had failed as a father. The dressmaker needed to side with his son or else he would have to admit his shortcomings in parenting Thomas.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers reveal that Bill will head to the hospital. Since he cannot get a hold of his father, he will tell the designer exactly what he thinks of him. Bill does not even care that Thomas is still recovering from his injuries.

Thomas will be startled when Bill pitches up in his room. For once, Ridge won’t be there to defend his son and Bill can say exactly what is on his mind. He will blast Thomas for keeping his granddaughter from him for so many months. He feels that Thomas perpetuated the lie that caused Hope, Liam, and Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) so much pain just so that he could make Hope his wife.

Do you think he really is? #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/aAD0U39sAf — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) September 2, 2019

Bill will vow that he will make Thomas pay. However, The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers video shows that Thomas will coolly ask Bill a question.

“Is that a threat?”

The designer may seem to be genuinely sorry for everything that he has done, but B&B viewers know what he is capable of. While Bill may follow through on his threats, Thomas will be planning his next move.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS. Check back with The Inquisitr for the latest spoilers, recaps, and casting news.