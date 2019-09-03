Hoda Kotb Overwhelmed On Her First Day Back On The ‘Today’ Show: ‘I Don’t Deserve This Much Love’

Hoda Kotb’s long-awaited arrival back to the Today show is finally here.

As fans of the television personality know, Kotb has been absent from the hit morning show since April. The mother of two took some time off after adopting her second child, a daughter named Hope Catherine, and also spending plenty of time with her other daughter — little Haley Joy. For a while, the television personality kept mum on when she would return to the show. However, ever since she announced that September 3 would be her first day back, fans have been eagerly awaiting her return.

To celebrate her first day back to work, the television personality took to Instagram to celebrate the special occasion. In the first photo in the series, the 55-year-old sits at her Today show desk with her co-host, Savannah Guthrie. The two are all smiles as Guthrie raises one hand in the air and smiles while clad in a red dress. In the shot, Hoda puts both hands in front of her while grinning from ear to ear. She wears her short, highlighted locks down and straight and stuns in a little blue dress.

In the second image in the series of two, Hoda and Savannah pose together in the same spot at the center of the Today show desk with two new additions — Carson Daly and Al Roker. Just like in the first photo, the two girls smile big for the camera while Daly and Roker also don big smiles for the camera while they’re both dressed to impress in black suits.

In the caption of the photo, Hoda tells fans that she doesn’t deserve this much love and thanks them. Since the photo went live for fans, it’s earned Kotb plenty of attention with over 16,000 likes in addition to 390-plus comments. Some fans commented on the photo to let Kotb know they’re happy she’s back while countless others told her that she looks amazing. A few others let her know that she does indeed deserve all the love that she has received.

“For all the love you bring to so many people and for your beautiful infectious smile, you absolutely do deserve the love,” one follower gushed.

Loading...

“Sunshine lady.. we missed your crazy self,” another chimed in.

“Sure you do, there is no such thing as too much love. So happy to see you back,” another wrote with a red heart emoji.

Fans can catch Hoda weekday mornings on the Today show on NBC.