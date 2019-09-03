‘Mexico’s Hottest Weather Girl’ Yanet Garcia Heats Up Instagram In Skintight Minidress

Yanet Garcia sent temperatures rising with her latest Instagram update on Tuesday.

In the snap, the brunette beauty appeared to be on the set of Televisa San Ángel. She stood on a staircase with her back toward the camera. She wore a minidress that hugged every inch of her body. The dress featured a snakeskin pattern and straps crisscrossing the back. She stood with her left foot on a higher step than her right, a pose which emphasized her world-famous booty. To add some glam, she paired the look with a pair of thigh-high black boots. Garcia turned and looked at something over her shoulder just out of the camera’s view with a somewhat surprised looked on her face. She wore a full face of makeup and she had her hair in a half-updo. The shot suggested that it was a hot day on the set.

Garcia kept the message in her post short — a simple “Hi” was all she said, but the photo said much more.

Fans were thrilled with the snap, with many admirers posting fire and heart emoji in the comment section. The post was popular, raking in over 155,000 likes and more than 1,100 comments within an hour of going live.

Fans of the brunette bombshell know that she is often referred to Mexico’s hottest weather girl. It is not hard to see why — she is stunning, and she doesn’t mind flaunting her body. From revealing lingerie to sexy Daisy Dukes, just about everything looks good on her curvaceous figure.

Garcia appeared on the cover of Maxim magazine in July of 2018 and part of that fame helped launch her popularity on Instagram.

The social media sensation is more than a pretty face — she is also a budding actress. She starred in the Spanish comedy, Bellezonismo, which was released earlier this summer. While she was promoting the film, she visited Spain. When she attended the premiere of the movie, she was approached by fans and signed a few autographs for them.

She looked amazing in black at the event.

Loading...

Garcia is in a relationship with Lewis Howes, and together, the two have traveled across the world and visited some amazing locations. From Turkey to Teotihuacan, they seem to have been on some exciting adventures. Garcia has uploaded many photos of the two, and they appear to be more in love than ever.

Fans wanting to keep up with Garcia can follow her Instagram account.