‘Teen Mom’ Catelynn Lowell Shares New Tattoo & Disables Comments: See The Ink

It looks like it’s been a busy day for Catelynn Lowell. The Teen Mom OG star has taken to Instagram with two posts confirming that she’s gotten a new tattoo, although the first video didn’t show the 27-year-old’s skin.

Catelynn’s first video came with a Lance Kellar Studios geotag. It showed a pile of designs, with what appeared to be displays of what’s on offer. Of course, Catelynn’s tattoos are very personalized – precisely what the star’s second video seemed to show. Here, fans saw Catelynn actually undergoing the process, with a tattoo artist holding the equipment to Catelynn’s skin. It looked like the work itself was near completion, as the inside of Catelynn’s arm showed some fresh writing. The moving video seemed out to tease fans, though – the Boomerang made it difficult to determine what the words read. A close look might have had fans arguing that the word “sky” was included in the tattoo, but scrawly writing combined with a moving camera didn’t fully confirm it.

Catelynn did do something unusual for both her videos, though. The star disabled comments. Fans were, however, able to leave a like. Catelynn’s tattooed arm racked up over 78,000 views in the space of two hours, with the same time frame bringing in over 5,600 likes. The first video brought in a lower engagement, but it nonetheless got noticed, with over 21,000 views clocked in two hours.

Clearly, this isn’t Catelynn’s first time in a tattoo parlor. The star is known for being covered in ink. This year, Catelynn unveiled a new tattoo as she and her husband Tyler Baltierra welcomed their baby girl Vaeda Luma. As People reports, the tattoo celebrating Vaeda’s arrival came in the form of this baby’s name and her footprint.

“We made it a rainbow since she’s our rainbow baby. It’s almost completely healed!” Catelynn wrote on social media regarding the tattoo.

The tattoo echoed the 2015 ink Catelynn received when she welcomed daughter Novalee Reign.

Fans of the MTV franchise will know that Catelynn has experienced major guilt regarding how she felt while carrying Vaeda. The pregnancy saw Catelynn and Tyler briefly separate, with Catelynn herself confessing to thoughts of abortion. Fans watched Catelynn somewhat break down as she wondered whether an unborn baby can, in some way, feel what their mother is sensing – for Catelynn, this meant carrying around the thought that Vaeda might have known she was briefly unwanted.

Fortunately, things seem to have worked out. Tyler and Catelynn are back together, Novalee has a new sister, and fans are seeing this couple attempt to continue the bond they forged with the daughter they gave up for adoption 10 years ago.