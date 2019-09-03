Leah Messer Flashes Bikini In Sweet Pool Snap With Her Daughters

Leah Messer’s bikini body made an appearance on social media this week. However, fans hoping to see all of the Teen Mom 2 star’s curves were out of luck, as she was mostly covered up with a pile of kids.

In the photo, Leah is seen wearing a bikini top, as she shows off her toned arms and a bit of her flat belly while floating on a large unicorn raft in the pool. However, the view is obstructed because around the reality star are little girls.

Messer’s own daughters, Aleeah, Ali, and Addie, as well as another little girl, possibly Leah’s niece, all surround her on the raft wearing their own bathing suits.

Leah had her long, brown hair pulled up into a messy bun on top of her head as bits and pieces hung down to frame her face. She also wore a minimal makeup look in the snap, which included a fresh face, darkened eyebrows, and pink blush on her cheeks. She stuck her tongue out and made a goofy face as she threw up a peace sign while posing for the camera.

The rest of the girls also smiled for the camera, with little Addie copying her mother’s peace sign with a sassy look on her face.

As many fans know, there have been a ton of rumors swirling about Leah’s relationship with her co-star Kailyn Lowry. Speculation that the two women may be dating have hit the internet, and although they’ve seemingly played into the gossip, Lowry recently set the record straight.

“I would never! She’s like one of my best friends,” Kail said when asked about whether or not she would ever date Leah. “We have become so close. I would never want to ruin that,”Lowry added as she explained the situation on her podcast, per The Ashley’s Reality Roundup.

Kailyn went on to reveal that MTV would likely not know what to do if she and Leah actually started dating, and even joked that since everyone believed she and Messer were in a relationship that they may as well just tie the knot.

“I think MTV would lose their s*** if Leah and me actually dated. I texted [Leah] yesterday…and I was like, ‘We might as well just get married.’ And she was like, ‘Yeah, doesn’t everyone want to marry their best friend?'” Kail quipped.

Fans can see more of Leah Messer and her best friend Kailyn Lowry by tuning into Teen Mom 2 Tuesday nights on MTV.