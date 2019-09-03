Australian Model Kelly Gale Leaves Nothing To The Imagination In Fishnet Catsuit

Kelly Gale has been flooding her Instagram with sizzling snaps from her week at Burning Man Festival in Nevada, and the latest addition to the collection certainly did not disappoint.

The new Instagram photo was shared to the Australian bombshell’s feed on Tuesday, September 3, and has quickly become a favorite with her 1.1 million followers. In the shot, the beauty struck a pose with her hip popped out to the side, the cloudless blue sky and sandy desert providing a stunning background behind her. Kelly’s fans, however, may have not even taken notice of her surroundings, instead being captivated by her jaw-dropping display in her festival garb that left absolutely nothing to the imagination.

Kelly sent pulses racing in today’s Burning Man ensemble that did way more showing than covering up. The babe rocked a seriously sexy look that included nearly nothing but a fishnet catsuit that clung to her famous curves in all the right ways. Underneath the entirely sheer piece, the Victoria’s Secret model attempted to cover up with a pair of black panties and jeweled nipple pasties — though the efforts were minimal. Fans of the bronzed beauty were still left with more than an eyeful of cleavage and curves, as well as a good look at her slender frame and rock hard abs, which Kelly has treated them to a look at more than once.

The babe also exuded some serious biker vibes in her barely-there ensemble by rocking a set of lace-up arm covers, as well as calf-high biker boots, which were covered in the dusty sand of the Black Rock Desert, where this year’s Burning Man Festival was held. A black fanny pack wrapped around her hips to accentuate her trim waist even more and hold her belongings, while a thick chain bib-necklace spilled down her bare decolletage to draw even more eyes to her busty display. Kelly completed the look with a skeleton face mask, sunglasses, and spiked goggles on top of her head, while her long, blonde braids fell over her shoulders and all the way down to her booty.

It wasn’t long before fans began showering the latest addition to the beauty’s feed with love. At the time of this writing, the steamy post has already earned over 11,000 likes after just 35 minutes of going live to Instagram — and that number continues to grow by the minutes. Dozens flocked to the comments section as well to shower Kelly with compliments on her eye-catching display.

“Your bod is insane!!!” one person wrote, while another called the model a “sexy goddess.”

Loading...

“I want a GIANT poster of this on my wall in my condo!!” commented a third.

Kelly is hardly a stranger to showing off her figure on Instagram. Another set of photos from her Burning Man experience saw the babe mounted on top of a bike and showing off her peachy derriere in a sheer, cheeky bodysuit and thigh-high stockings — a look that her fans went equally as crazy for.