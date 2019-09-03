Lala Kent Poses In Revealing Cut-Out Swimsuit While Celebrating The Anniversary Of Her Dog’s Adoption

The reality television star celebrated both her birthday and the anniversary of adopting her dog.

Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent isn’t shy when it comes to showing off her incredible body. In celebration of her 29th birthday, the reality television star shared a sexy and sweet snap on Instagram for her 1.2 million followers to enjoy. In the post, Lala is seen leaning against a gray couch in a room full of balloons. The stunner wore a revealing, high-cut white swimsuit with cut-out details. Her ample cleavage and long, lean legs were on full display. The Row actress paired the sultry look with statement earrings. She slicked back her blonde hair in a bun and opted for minimal makeup to subtly enhance her gorgeous features.

The photo shows Lala looking lovingly at an adorable black dog, laying by her feet. In the caption, the stunner explained she adopted the dog, Lilly, for her 21st birthday and considers them to be soulmates.

Lala’s followers were floored by the post. In the comments section, fans applauded both Lala’s fit physique and her decision to adopt a dog.

“Love your Lilly! You look so cute in your suit,” commented a follower, adding a string of heart emoji.

“Beautiful baby! Rescues are the BEST!! That suit is giving me life,” wrote a fan.

“Thank you for adopting. When it comes to animals adopt don’t shop,” added another.

“Awww! [Thank you] for adopting!” chimed in a fourth Instagram user.

The precious post has racked up more than 27,000 likes.

Lala has been enjoying her 29th birthday. The stunner celebrated by going on a lavish vacation to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, reported Bravo. The 29-year-old was accompanied by her fiance, Randall Emmett, and her co-stars Stassi Schroeder, Beau Clark, Katie Maloney-Schwartz, and Tom Schwartz. Pals Scott Disick and Sofia Richie also joined in on the fun.

Lala and her friends stayed in a gorgeous beachfront property with an infinity-edge pool.

During her trip, Lala posted a series of provocative photos. People magazine revealed the beauty completely disrobed for a particularly steamy post. Lala posed in the nude in an outdoor shower, flaunting her toned abs and killer curves. She strategically posed to cover her chest and nether regions.

“Celebrating my birthday in my birthday suit,” wrote Lala in the caption. “I’m thankful for my incredible fiancé, my beautiful family and friends, and my dad who is sending me love & blessings from above.”

The revealing post has over 114,000 likes.

To see more of Lala, be sure to watch the upcoming season of Vanderpump Rules on Bravo.