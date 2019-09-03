Yovanna Ventura Sizzles In Minuscule Red Zip-Up Dress

Yovanna Ventura is sizzling in another hot, new photo.

As fans of the Latina-born beauty know, Ventura has been putting on an insanely sexy display for fans since she first started her popular Instagram account. Currently, the bombshell boasts a following of over 5.4 million and that number continues to rise each and every week. In the most recent image that was shared with her loyal fans, Yovanna stuns in a double photo update.

In the first photo in the series, Ventura stands front and center and flashes a huge smile to the camera. She wears her long, dark locks parted in the middle and pulled behind her ears, accessorizing the look with a pair of large gold hoop earrings. Ventura’s face looks absolutely stunning as she dons beautiful makeup that comes complete with eyeliner, mascara, blush, and lipgloss. But it’s the model’s killer figure that has fans raving. While clad in a skintight red dress, Ventura has her amazing figure on display in the NSFW number that zips all the way down.

In the second image in the series, the model gives fans a better look at her dress while also showing off her long and lean stems. Yovanna poses in front of a mirror for the snapshot and so the strappy back of her dress is also on display as well as her toned booty and legs. It comes as no shock that the post has garnered a ton of attention for the beauty with over 73,000 likes and upwards of 400 comments.

Many of the model’s followers commented on the photo to let Ventura know that she looks amazing while countless others asked where they could purchase the same dress as her. A few others had no words and commented using emoji instead.

“Wicked u look awesome,” one follower gushed with a sunglass-wearing smiley face emoji.

“Perfect woman doesn’t exist…,” one more commented with a red heart emoji.

“I love the vibe You bring. Even if I made us both look completely rediculous [sic]…. still can’t get this types of vibes anywhere else,” another commented.

Loading...

Recently, The Inquisitr shared that the stunner put her amazing figure on full-display in yet another NSFW outfit. In the snapshot, the bombshell showed off her fit physique in a powder blue triangle top and a pair of matching bottoms with floss-like sides that flaunted her toned and tanned legs. Her taut tummy was also on display in the image and it looks like her hard work at the gym is paying off.

Fan can stay up-to-date with all of Ventura’s photos by giving her follow on Instagram.