Harry Styles Dons Major Hair Transformation And Fans Are Confused

Harry Styles is known for a lot of things, from his stint in one of the most popular boy bands in recent history as well as his insane vocal skills, but there was one thing that always captured his fans’ hearts throughout the years: his signature brunette, curly, long luscious locks.

Back in his One Direction days, the British star donned his curls in a length that was just above his shoulders, and his fans got used to them. Eventually, even after the band split up and each member went their own way, he grew his hair long enough that it looked like he was channeling his inner John Lennon — sometimes adhering to trendier techniques and styling it into a man bun.

But in 2016, Harry shocked the world by going under an extreme makeover that saw him chop the beloved curls for his role in Christopher Nolan’s movie, Dunkirk, as The Metro reported back then. And while fans have gotten used to the shorter hairstyle, which he also sported for his latest Rolling Stone magazine cover, they were not ready for what was to come.

According to Hollywood Life, the British star was spotted in Italy donning a considerably different cut than he has ever worn. One fan took to Twitter to claim that her parents had approached Harry in Italy and asked to take a photo with them, and that he was nothing but “sweet and kind,” adding “What an angel.”

In the cute selfies, the 25-year-old is seen sporting a rather disheveled, bowl cut-type of hairstyle, as well as some facial hair. He also wore a pastel yellow lace top, which is really not that extravagant for him considering his usual fashion choices. While the new look seemed to leave some fans confused, others totally approved of it.

“HARRY CAN PULL OFF ANY KINDA HAIR STYLE AND THAT’S THAT,” one person wrote, while another user chimed in, “Harry out here serving us 70s perfection, experimenting with his hair and style.” Still, some found it harder to let go of the old Harry, with one person wondering, “what kind of jonathon byers looking a** type hair cut is this.. is harry styles okay?”

The former 1D star is indeed okay, as he revealed during his Rolling Stone interview. He talked about feeling “looser” these days, and being able to confide in his loved ones.

“I’m discovering how much better it makes me feel to be open with friends. Feeling that vulnerability, rather than holding everything in,” Harry said.