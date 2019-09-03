Demi Rose Returns To Instagram With Skimpy Armor-Inspired Gold Bikini

Model Demi Rose recently took a social media hiatus, and today, she returned with a stunning series of videos that thrilled her 9.9 million Instagram followers.

In her caption, Rose told fans she enjoyed her first Burning Man. In the post, which came from Black Rock City, the voluptuous model posed wearing a gold armor-inspired beaded bikini with bejeweled goggles pushed up on her forehead and a red, gauzy scarf wrapped around her neck. Rose wore golden bracelets and earrings to compliment the look, and her nails sported metallic gold polish. In the second of the three images, Rose posed in a squat with her legs spread open, and calf-height brown boots completed her look, and a piece of brown leather hung down to protect her modesty. In the final picture, she stood beside a motorbike and gazed off into the distance with the sandy desert serving as a colorful backdrop. The entire look showed off Rose’s stunning hourglass figure, ample cleavage, and taut midsection.

During Burning Man, Rose made memories and new friendships and enjoyed her week of being disconnected from social media. She called the whole experience magical.

Within minutes, tens of thousands of fans liked the model’s first post in more than a week. Many also to the time to drop a reply.

“Princess of Persia meets Pocahontas,” a fan wrote to describe the unique look.

“Wow, you look like a goddess,” another pointed out.

“You are Queen,” wrote another.

Several also agreed with Rose’s feelings on attending the Burning Man festival.

“BM is transformative! Glad you had a great first burn,” a follower replied.

Burning Man for 2019 ran from August 25 to September 2. According to SF Gate, several other celebrities took over the playa alongside Rose. DJ Diplo, Paris Hilton, Gorgon City, and Sharna Burgess shared pictures of themselves at the festival over the past few days. In the past, Heidi Klum, Will Smith, Jared Leto, and Susan Sarandon spent time in Black Rock City away from the hustle and bustle of everyday life. The entire city is created during the roughly week-long event, and it supports art and community as people express themselves freely and let their creativity free. Perhaps over the next several days, Rose will have more to share about her experience.

A bit over a week ago, The Inquistr reported that Rose shared an image of herself crawling along the edge of an infinity swimming pool wearing a skimpy silver one piece.