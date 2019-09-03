Erika Jayne Laughs Off Reports That She Was Demoted On ‘The Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills’

The 'Pretty Mess' singer will be back full time on the Bravo reality show.

Erika Jayne will be back as a full-time cast member on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills despite reports that say she has been let go from the show. An inside source confirmed to Us Weekly that the “Pretty Mess” singer will continue in a full-time role in the upcoming milestone 10th season of the Bravo reality show.

Fans have been in a frenzy ever since the 48-year-old wife of power attorney Tom Girardi removed multiple mentions of the show from her social media profile, as previously shared by The Inquisitr. Indeed, Erika’s Instagram layout is revamped to feature six strategically placed videos of her wearing a leopard-print catsuit, although she does still have photos posted from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills reunion and other events related to the series.

The Us source confirmed that Erika remains a full-time Housewife and is currently filming with the rest of the season 10 with her cast as they head to the East Coast to capture footage for the Bravo hit at multiple events.

“The women are flying to NYC to film all week,” the insider told the celebrity site.

Erika also appeared to discount speculation that she was fired or demoted from RHOBH. Us notes that in the comments section of a fan account over the weekend, the singer posted a series of laughing face emoji.

Of course, part of the reason fans may think Erika Jayne might not be coming back for RHOBH Season 10 could be due to the fact that earlier this year she downplayed the fact. Erika talked about her many other projects, including the tease of a possible spinoff about her showbiz life in an interview with Entertainment Tonight in May. When asked if she would be back for the 10th season of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, she admitted she wasn’t sure.

“I don’t know,” Erika said at the time.”I mean I think that, you know, you have to see what’s going on in your life and whether it’s right for you at the right time. I got some other projects that are coming out that are gonna be really cool.”

Erika, who wrote her memoir (Pretty Mess), launched a capsule makeup collection for Too Faced, and a ShoeDazzle shoe line all within the past year, revealed she’d love to star in a spinoff series about her “Pretty Mess Krewe,” the team that regularly transforms Erika Girardi into Erika Jayne.

“[This team] is an untapped gem,” the RHOBH star said.

For The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 10, Erika, who joined the cast of RHOBH three years ago during Season 6, will return alongside veteran stars Kyle Richards, Lisa Rinna, Dorit Kemsley, Teddi Mellencamp, and Denise Richards. Newcomers Garcelle Beauvais and Sutton Stracke were also recently announced.