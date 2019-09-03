American ‘Playboy’ Model Lauren Summer Flashes The Flesh In A Wet, See-Through T-Shirt On Instagram

Irish-American model Lauren Summer is no stranger to flaunting her enviable assets on Instagram. In fact, a quick scroll through her page shows some very bold, skin-baring snaps that almost pushed the boundaries of the photo-sharing website’s policy on nudity.

Her latest share was no exception, as the model posed while wearing a see-through white, wet T-shirt to show off major skin. That’s not all, but she paired the T-shirt with a skimpy yellow thong that allowed her to show off her stomach and thighs.

The 25-year-old model posed for the snap while being partially submerged in a swimming pool. She let her highlighted tresses down and wore almost no makeup to stay true to her signature style. Finally, she looked straight into the camera to strike a pose. The picture can be viewed on Instagram.

According to the geotag, the snap was captured in Los Angeles, California, while the model asked her fans in the caption about the assumptions that they have about her.

Within less than a day of going live, the snap has garnered more than 159,000 likes and about 1,700 comments which proves that she is immensely popular on Instagram.

“I assume you don’t give a sh*t what anybody thinks,” one of her fans wrote in response to the caption.

“[I assume] that you’re bi. That you’re quite the extrovert. That you are from the Midwest,” a second fan wrote.

While a third fan wrote that he has the following assumption about the model.

“[You’re] a cute girl, brave enough to say f**k you to Instagram’s guidelines.”

Prior to posting the latest picture, Lauren shared yet another sexy snap with her fans. She posed while wearing a printed black jacket and a pair of pink striped underwear. However, she decided to ditch her undergarments and left her jacket unbuttoned to expose her perky breasts — a move that sent temperatures soaring.

The picture accrued more than 154,000 likes and over 1,200 comments where fans and followers drooled over the sheer display of skin and showered the model with numerous compliments.

“I admire your beauty because every time I see you, I think I’m dreaming. Your face, your eyes and your beautiful lips are an invitation to paradise,” one fan wrote to express his feelings for the stunning model.

According to an article by Famous Birthdays, Lauren rose to fame after being featured in Playboy in April of 2017. She has also graced the pages of other famous magazines, including Fuse Magazine, LIONS Magazine, Lucky Magazine, and Celebrations.