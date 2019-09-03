Gwen Stefani Rocks White Bikini Top On Vacation

Gwen Stefani has been documenting her vacation with her kids and her boyfriend, country music star Blake Shelton, over the past week. On Monday, she took to her Instagram Story to share even more from the getaway as she rocked a white bikini.

In a set of videos posted by the No Doubt lead singer, Gwen is seen sporting a white bikini top with an open cover-up over it. The Voice coach tells her followers that she and her group are having their last day of fun before they go back to reality and the kids return for a brand-new school year.

Stefani sported the bikini top and jazzed up the look with lots of accessories. She rocked multiple gold chains around her neck, some dangling gold earrings, and a pair of rounded, dark sunglasses. Gwen also wore a gray baseball cap on her head to cover up her long, blond hair.

In other clips, the singer revealed that she and her family were getting ready to ride Jet Skis. Meanwhile, Blake was nowhere to be seen in the videos, even though he did come with the group for the fun vacation.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Gwen and Blake flaunted some major PDA on social media earlier during the vacation. Stefani shared some shots of her wearing a tiny, red bikini along with Shelton, who rocked a Hawaiian shirt, in the swimming pool as they snuggled up and kissed during their swim.

Hollywood Life reports that Gwen is getting ready to celebrate her 50th birthday. However, she is not worried about aging because she is in such a good place in her life, especially when it comes to her romance with Blake.

“Turning fifty in about a month isn’t something that is concerning her so much because life is pretty good. She looks at women like J.Lo and Jennifer Aniston and how they look and feel and how they are enjoying life at fifty and it inspires her,” an insider told the outlet of Stefani’s mindset.

“It is no way a bad thing, to Gwen it is a beautiful thing. Turning fifty soon is actually quite the gift and she is enjoying it every step of the way,” the source added.

Meanwhile, fans can see more of Gwen Stefani’s life, her time on The Voice, and her relationship with Blake Shelton by following the singer on her social media accounts.