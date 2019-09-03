Watch New York Mets Vs. Washington Nationals Stream Live: Battle Of Aces, Jacob deGrom Vs. Max Scherzer

As the National League Wild Card race heats up, both the Washington Nationals and New York Mets send their ace pitchers to the mound in a crucial game.

The New York Mets, after seeming to fall out of the National League Wild Card race with six-game losing streak in late August, are now attempting to climb back into contention, with wins in three of their last four. They won the opener of a three-game set against their divisional rivals and Wild Card leaders, the Washington Nationals, on Monday behind a brilliant seven innings of shutout ball, with only three hits and 10 strikeouts, by righty Noah Syndergaard, per CBS Sports.

As the Mets try to make it back-to-back wins over the Nats on Tuesday, they send staff ace and 2018 CY Young Award winner Jacob deGrom to the mound. But this time, Washington counters with their own ace, future Hall-of-Famer Max Scherzer, a three-time Cy Young winner. Scherzer may, however, be on a limited pitch count, per MLB.com as he continues to recover from a back injury, giving deGrom and the Mets a possible upper hand in the game that will live stream from the nation’s capital.

To find out how to watch a live stream of the crucial New York Mets vs. Washington Nationals crucial NL Wild Card race matchup, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. EDT, 4:05 p.m. PDT at the 41,300-seat Nationals Park in the Washington, D.C., on Tuesday, September 3.

In Japan, that start time will be 8:05 a.m. Japan Standard Time on Wednesday morning, September 4. In Australia, first pitch is scheduled for 9:05 a.m. on Wednesday morning, Eastern Australian Standard Time, 7:05 a.m. Western.

For the Mets, deGrom again ranks as a leading Cy Young contender, with a 2.66 ERA, good enough for fourth in the NL, per ESPN stats, and 214 strikeouts — a total that puts him just one behind Washington’s Stephen Strasburg for the league lead. But deGrom has achieved his total in 10 fewer innings than Strasburg so far this season.

While the Nationals have winning records against three of their four NL East rivals in 2019, the Mets have proven a thorn in Washington’s side. The Nationals have won only six games against New York while losing 11, according to SB Nation. In addition, the three-game set against the Mets opens what may be the most difficult stretch of the Nationals’ season, as they also face the Minnesota Twins, St. Louis Cardinals, Miami Marlins, Philadelphia Phillies, Cleveland Indians, and two series against the division-leading Atlanta Braves in September as Washington tries to nail down a playoff berth.

New York Mets ace Jacob deGrom takes the mound on Tuesday. Ed Zurga / Getty Images

To watch a free live online stream of the New York Mets vs. Washington Nationals NL East clash, log in to MLB Network, which offers a live stream free of charge to anyone with cable or satellite TV login credentials from participating providers, and is available through the MLB At Bat app for mobile devices, as well as on set-top streaming boxes, such as the Apple TV, Roku, and Amazon Fire.

Another way to watch the New York Mets vs. Washington Nationals game with a free livestream — but without a cable subscription — is to sign up for a complimentary trial of a popular streaming TV package, such as Sling TV, YouTube TV, or AT&T TV Now (formerly DirecTV Now). All of those services require credit card information and will charge subscription fees. But they also each offer a seven-day free trial, during which fans can watch the Mets-Nats game in D.C. stream live for free.

To watch the New York Mets vs. Washington Nationals game stream live online in Japan, Australia, and around the world, the best and only option is MLB.TV, which carries a monthly, or one-time-annual subscription fee.