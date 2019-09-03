Kendall Jenner Strips Down To Barely-There Bodysuit & Knee-High Boots In Latest Photos

Kendall Jenner’s latest modeling photos are taking over social media, and her fans are likely loving every snap of the the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star. The Daily Mail reports that Kendall is hotter than ever in her latest pictures, in which she strips down to a skimpy bodysuit.

In the photos, Kendall is seen wearing the black bodysuit, which boasted a cut-out element down the chest to flaunt her cleavage. The garment also has a high cut on the hips to showcase her curvy backside, and long, lean legs.

The model had her long, dark hair parted down the middle and pulled back into a sleek bun behind her head as pieces from the bun are seen sticking out.

Kendall also rocks a full face of makeup in the snaps, which included darkened eyebrows, long lashes, and a bronzed glow. She added pink blush on her cheeks, a shimmering highlighter on her face, and nude lips to complete her glam look.

Finally, Kendall also wore a pair of knee-high, black velvet boots with heels to add flair to the ensemble as she posed standing up, on her knees with her leg up in the air, and on her back as she lifted her booty up.

Back in 2017, Kendall shared tons of beauty tips and advice with her fans as she spoke with W Magazine. The reality star revealed things such as she loved to take probiotics, and that she has to sweat when she’s working out.

“I feel like I get my best workout when I sweat a lot, so hot yoga is definitely my exercise obsession at the moment,” Kendall stated.

Loading...

She also told fans to never pick at their skin, and to stop biting their nails. In addition, Kendall admitted that she likes to use “simple” products and revealed that she believes “less is more.”

The Victoria’s Secret Angel also stated that she never leaves home without her Pure Color Envy Sculpting Lip Gloss and her cell phone, and that she considers Estee Lauder’s Double Wear Nude Water Fresh Makeup with SPF 30, as well as the Pure Color Envy Lash Multi Effects Mascara two of her “makeup miracles.”

Kendall also says she likes to spend time in the bathtub with some peaceful music to help her relax.

Fans can see more of Kendall by following the model on social media, or tuning into Keeping Up with the Kardashians on the E! network.