JLo Strips Down To White Swimsuit In St.Tropez & Instagram Can’t Cope

Jennifer Lopez just keeps on going. The 50-year-old is now as much known for her mind-blowing physique as she is her legendary music career, with a brand new photo landing on the star’s Instagram reminding the platform that she’s got one of the best bodies in the business.

JLo’s photo today came from the glitzy French Riviera, per the star’s caption. As fans are likely aware, the “Jenny From The Block” singer is currently vacationing in France, having just attended Magic Johnson’s 60th birthday party on Nikki Beach, per The Daily Mail. Today’s photo didn’t include the sports personality or fiancé Alex Rodgriguez, but it was giving fans plenty to look at. JLo was knocking the camera dead in a tight and crisp-white swimsuit, with “Forever young” written on the swimwear appearing to act as a message: this music face may technically be middle-aged, but her body certainly isn’t showing it.

JLo had been photographed full-length and from below. With a goddess-like feel as she struck a pose with one foot raised on tip-toe, the singer and reality judge was, indeed, wowing. A loose-flowing yellow gown worn off-the-shoulder accessorized the look, with hoop earrings and shades adding statement finishes. Lopez wore her hair in a simple bun, but the effect was fierce.

Instagram is officially in meltdown.

“Can you please tell us your secret to the fountain of youth” one fan asked with alien amoji.

“Unreal!!!!” another fan wrote.

“Goals!” was another comment.

The comments section to JLo’s photo quickly found itself filled with fan responses appearing to gawk at just how sensational the star looked – and those comments came by the masses. Over 4,000 fans left words within the first 35 minutes of the post going live, with the same time frame seeing the snap rack up over 108,000 likes.

JLo’s fitness seems to be on a whole other level. The star is regularly seen hitting the gym in tiny sports bras and leggings, although Jennifer will share her workouts to social media. This muscle machine likewise stays in shape with what is arguably her greatest love: dancing. With It’s My Party tour appearances seeing Jennifer work those moves on stage and the star’s upcoming Hustlers movie role doing the same, it’s now virtually impossible to picture Lopez in a scenario that doesn’t involve movement in some way. Fortunately, Jennifer seems to have wind-down time with her beau and twins.

Fans wishing to see more JLo should follow the singer’s Instagram. Hustlers will be released later this month.