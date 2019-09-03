Shay Mitchell Goes Fully Nude, Flaunts Growing Baby Bump

The actress looked stunning in her latest maternity photo shoot.

Shay Mitchell is one proud soon-to-be mama. The Pretty Little Liars star shared a revealing snap on Instagram. In the photo, Shay posed in the nude, displaying her baby bump. The 32-year-old placed one hand on her lower back and the other on top of her head. She tilted her head back and gave a sultry gaze to the camera. The You actress slicked back her long hair into a tight ponytail and opted for natural makeup to enhance her gorgeous features.

The black-and-white photo is censored with strips of shadows. In the caption, Shay noted the inspiration for the photoshoot was zebras.

Fans flocked to the comments section to compliment the radiant actress.

“So beautiful. [You’ll] be a gorgeous mom,” wrote a follower.

“Gorgeous! You are absolutely glowing queen!!” commented a fan.

“UGH WHAT A GODDESS,” added another.

“You look absolutely stunning,” chimed in a fourth Instagram user.

Shay’s post has racked up more than 370,000 likes.

This isn’t the first time Shay has showed off her pregnant body. In August, the actress posted a nearly-nude photo on her Instagram account. According to Harper’s Bazaar, Shay wore only red stiletto boots, a pair of statement earrings, and an open beige trench coat. The Shay Mitchell: Chapters star flaunted her growing stomach.

In the caption, Shay made mention that she has worn adult diapers throughout the duration of her pregnancy. People magazine reported that the actress began wearing diapers because of how often she’s had to use the restroom.

“I swear… in like a half an hour, I went to the bathroom probably about 22 times last night, to the point where I was like, I’m f***ing wearing diapers,” explained Shay in a July vlog on her YouTube channel.

Despite the need for diapers, Shay told People in July that pregnancy has made her feel more confident.

“To be honest, more than in my entire life, being in a bikini at this point [in my pregnancy] makes me feel more confident than I ever was before,” revealed Shay. “I don’t really have to suck it in. I can’t suck it in. So you get what you get.”

In the interview, the actress noted that her style hasn’t changed much since becoming pregnant. She confided, however, that she is now focused on being comfortable and loves maternity jeans.

Shay also stated that she is extremely excited to share her love of fashion with her daughter.

To keep up with Shay, be sure to check out her YouTube Channel.