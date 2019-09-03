Loren Gray Suffers Scary Workout Fall And Scares Fans On Instagram

Singer and TikTok personality Loren Gray took a scary fall during her Labor Day workout on Monday. The “Can’t Do It” singer shared the clip of her accident across her social media, and it led fans to worry about her back.

Before hitting up a big Labor Day party Monday afternoon, Gray did a workout with her trainer. The singer wore black tights, a black sports bra, and black tennis shoes for the exercise. The blonde knockout secured her hair atop her head in a high ponytail. In the clip, Gray stood on a balance board in a squat position, and she held two ropes in her hand. She threw the ropes up and exploded up, and then came back down in a squat. Her trainer said, “good.”

However, after she landed, Gray lost her balance and fell straight on her back. The trainer said, “not so good.”

Many of her followers began asking questions about Gray’s back after the scary-looking fall.

“Is your back ok sis?” asked a concerned fan.

“Be careful for your back honey xo,” another warned.

Later, in her Instagram Story, the singer said she knocked the wind out of herself with the fall. However, she also shared a tweet to reassure her follows that she is okay.

“It knocked the wind out of me when I fell, but my trainer quickly realigned it, so it’s just sore. Really thought I broke my back though. Got good content out of it,” Gray tweeted in response to concerned fan questions.

“sisss… ur gonna break ur back”

“scoliosis”

“her back must hurt” pic.twitter.com/BDRLr8JgQp — loren gray (@iamlorengray) September 2, 2019

Gray boasts 17.6 million followers on Instagram and 33 million TikTok subscribers. The 17-year-old Pennsylvania native is also signed with Virgin Records and Capitol Records, and she has seven songs available, which were released in 2018.

In addition to singing, Gray, whose full name is Loren Gray Beech, posts across her social media platforms. She recently shared a video of herself showing off some moves and modeling an outfit to Megan Thee Stallion’s hit “Hot Girl Summer.”

In the clip, Gray wore a cropped T-shirt and high-waisted pants, and she sported a gorgeous smile, which she highlighted with pink lipstick and natural makeup featuring long, black eyelashes. She wore her blonde hair down in waves, and she accessorized the black and white tie-dyed outfit with blingy hoop earrings and a sparkly choker chain.

“Legit wearing that exact outfit right now,” replied Kristen Hancher.

Over the holiday, the singer also posted a picture of herself wearing a bubblegum pink bustier. She wore the same jewelry, but she clipped her hair back with a pink rhinestone clip. More than 710,000 of her Instagram followers hit the like button on the image.