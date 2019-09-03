Joe Giudice Dealt Devastating Blow In Deportation Court Battle

Joe Giudice is battling the order that would see him deported from the United States to his native Italy, but the former star of the Real Housewives of New Jersey was just dealt a devastating blow in his fight. According to Radar Online, Joe was found to be in “noncompliance” in a recent document filing, which could result in the dismissal of his appeal.

The reality star was found guilty of fraud and served three years of prison time for his crime. After finishing his jail term, he was transferred to an immigration facility at Clinton County Correctional in Pennsylvania after being sentenced to deportation by a judge. On September 3, Joe was hit with a noncompliance order after filing for an extension until October 14 to continue his deportation appeal.

“The document does not comply with the following Court requirement:…a certificate of service must be submitted to this office,” the notice reads.

The bad news is that if Joe doesn’t get things sorted within the next three days, his appeal could be tossed out of the court and immediately deported.

“If the court finds that a party continues not to be in compliance with the rules despite notice by the Clerk, the Court may, in its discretion, impose sanctions as it may deem appropriate, including but not limited to the dismissal of the appeal, imposition of costs or disciplinary sanctions upon a party or counsel.”

Joe has been appealing his deportation order, but recently, the attorney general upheld the conviction and sentence on the grounds that the 49-year-old committed an aggravated felony when he participated in conspiracy and bankruptcy fraud.

Meanwhile, wife Teresa seems to be moving on with her life. According to Hollywood Life, the Real Housewives of New Jersey star was spotted in Mykonos having a great time – without her wedding ring. On August 27, the mom of four was partying in Greece in a bikini with a bunch of friends.

“Teresa is doing her best to be a supportive wife but neither her, nor Joe know how long his appeal battle will go on at this point,” a source said, adding that the star took off her ring so she wouldn’t lose it.

Teresa took the vacation in preparation for saying goodbye to her eldest daughter as she heads to Rutgers University. According to Celebrity Insider, the mom has mixed emotions about sending Gia off into the next chapter of her life.