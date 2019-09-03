Hailey Baldwin Rocks Tiny Red Bikini In Labor Day Snap With Her Kitten

Hailey Baldwin has a new pet, and she has been showing it off on social media the past few days.

The model and her hubby, Justin Bieber, got an adorable kitten, and it seems like their furry new friend is already used to the new home. Hailey took to her Instagram Stories to showcase how she spent Labor Day, and it looked like an absolute dream. She shared a photo of herself and her kitten basking in the sun while chilling outside in an oval-shaped chair.

The sweet snap shows the 22-year-old flaunting her toned figure and long, tanned legs while rocking a skimpy red bikini, which allowed her to show off her ample cleavage. Her long, blonde locks were styled into two, complex-looking buns (she even snapped a close-up pic of the hairstyle and tagged celebrity hairstylist Jen Atkin, playfully telling her to “watch out”), and she accessorized her sexy look with two large, gold hoop earrings. She appeared to be wearing no makeup whatsoever as she enjoyed her time off during the holiday.

The photo also showed Hailey looking tenderly at the new Baldwin-Bieber household addition, who in turn looked absolutely relaxed while laying down on a white pillow. Earlier in the day, she had posted a short clip that showed both the kitten and her adorable pet pooch, as the two furry friends sat on the very same chair and enjoyed the sunny day.

“Happy Labor Day from these savages,” she wrote on her Insta Story.

The blonde beauty also showed off her cooking skills, telling her fans she was making “deconstructed Philly cheese steaks” while posting a brief video of the delicious-looking meat and cheese combo. Adding to the day’s patriotic vibe, Hailey revealed she had country star Kacey Musgraves’ album Golden Hour on the loop on Monday — the very same record that helped the Texas native win a Grammy for Best Album this year.

According to iHeartRadio, Justin already has a new name for their kitten.

“I’m getting a cat tomorrow and The name will be sushi. I can call her sooosh Magooosh and I’m very happy about it. I can also in a baby voice call her TOOSHIEEE BUM BUM or. Shooshi wowl.. read it outloud how it’s spelt. Also sushi Poo.. or just TUNA,” he wrote on social media recently.

It seems like the couple already have lots of cute nicknames for Sushi, who is reportedly a cross between a serval and a domestic cat judging by her unique spots.