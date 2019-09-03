American Bombshell Tiffany Toth Sizzles In A Revealing Swimsuit On Instagram

American model Tiffany Toth — who has successfully carved out a name for herself in the mainstream modeling industry and is a Playboy bunny — recently took to her Instagram page and wowed her fans with a new sultry snap.

In the pic, the 33-year-old stunner could be seen wearing a light pink silk swimsuit, one which allowed her to flash a glimpse of her sideboob as well as her pert derriere.

The model styled her tresses into soft waves and opted for a full face of makeup. She posed for the pic with her back turned toward the camera as she flashed her signature smile to melt many hearts.

According to the geotag, the picture was captured in Santa Monica, California, and it has amassed more than 14,000 likes and over 300 comments as of this writing.

Apart from her regular fans and followers, the picture was also liked by some of Tiffany’s fellow models, including Shantal Monique, Zoe Klopfer, Kennedy Summers, Irina Voronina, and Raquel Pomplun, among others.

“Such a gorgeous lady!!!” one of her fans commented on the picture.

“So youthful and vibrant, captured in a photo, frozen in time,” another one poetically wrote.

While a third fan expressed his wishful thinking in the following words.

“Let’s get married!”

Other fans, per usual, used different words and phrases to praise the model, including “looking stunning,” “yummy,” “sensual as always,” and “enchanting beauty.”

Prior to posting the swimsuit picture, Tiffany treated her fans to another sexy snap where she was seen rocking a yellow swimsuit. The risque ensemble not only allowed Tiffany to show off her legs, but it also enabled her to flash major sideboob.

The model let her hair down, wore minimal makeup to stay true to her signature style, and accessorized with a pair of yellow drop earrings to ramp up the glamour.

In the caption, Tiffany gave photo credits to her photographer, Jessica Vaugn, who was also a former Playboy Playmate. As of this writing, the picture has accrued more than 11,000 likes and over 250 comments. The snap was liked by Sarah Stage and Shantal Monique.

“You are so beautiful, inside and out,” one fan wrote.

“Wooowwww! I love you,” another commentator chimed in.

While a third fan wrote that Tiffany represents her body goals, adding that she’s the sexiest model on Instagram.

According to an article by Famous Birthdays, Tiffany became Playboy’s Playmate of the Month in September of 2011. Apart from Playboy, the model has also posed for various magazines, including Maxim, Iron Man, and Seventeen.