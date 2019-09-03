Khloe Kardashian Demonstrates Exactly Why She Hosts ‘Revenge Body’ In Mind-Blowing Abs Photo

Khloe Kardashian might don jeans and slinky pantsuits as she sits on the Revenge Body with Khloe Kardashian couch, but this reality host is now as much known for her trendy day looks as she is her workout style. The latter might make headlines for coming stylish, but it’s the rock-hard body underneath that gets fans talking. At the age of 35, Khloe is arguably fitter than ever, with the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star’s gym-ready body appearing in a social media photo today.

Earlier today, a snap of Khloe in the gym appeared on Poosh’s Instagram. The lifestyle brand run by Khloe’s sister Kourtney Kardashian is known for including family members in its social media promotions. While beady-eyed fans may have spotted that the photo of Khloe was a throwback, it was nonetheless a wowing moment. Poosh did not confirm whether the image was old, but the snap has appeared in E Online’s gallery of Khloe’s fittest moments.

The photo showed Khloe is selfie mode. The blonde was flaunting her insane muscles in a trendy and gym-appropriate wardrobe comprised of a black crop top with multicolor panels, plus a matching pair of leggings that upped the color side even more. With those fierce abs on show and a reminder that Khloe comes ripped from head to toe, the photo was likely to have even the laziest of individuals wanting to hit the gym.

A caption from Poosh tagged Khloe with a mention of music, and anyone looking for new beats to add to their training sessions may well have found the post timely. A Poosh blog post has accompanied the image, with the content opening by mentioning Khloe.

“If there’s anyone who knows how to get pumped up for a workout, it’s Khloé. The Good American co-founder is a through-and-through fitness bad b*tch, who kindly shared her workout playlist with us — which she named Poosh Poosh Baby. Don’t worry, we saw all your requests for this curation and are thrilled to finally share it with you.”

Khloe’s reality series seems popular. The show takes out-of-shape individuals seeking revenge on their pasts before whipping them into shape with Hollywood trainers and a glam team. The series mostly features overweight participants, although Khloe has equally helped a male whose weight was too low. Mom Kris Jenner has also appeared on the series, with an interview that saw Khloe open up about her pregnancy weight and own insecurities.

Fans wishing to see more of Khloe should tune into Revenge Body with Khloe Kardashian or follow Khloe’s Instagram account.