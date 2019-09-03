Farrah Abraham Wears Thong Bikini As She & Daughter Sophia Pose In Bathing Suits At The Eiffel Tower

Farrah Abraham is known for posing in skimpy outfits and tiny bikinis for photo shoots. However, Life & Style reports that this week the former Teen Mom OG star brought her 10-year-old daughter, Sophia, along as well.

Farrah and Sophia are currently spending some time together in Paris, and it seems that Farrah couldn’t let the vacation go by without sharing some racy snaps of herself on social media, and posing for photos in a barely-there bikini.

The report reveals that Farrah and Sophia wore bathing suits as she posed for photos together in front of the Eiffel Tower this week. Farrah wore a booty-baring dark red thong bottom and a low-cut pink bra-like top, which flaunted her ample cleavage, toned tummy, and long, lean legs.

Farrah had her long, light brown hair parted to the side and styled in loose waves that fell down her back and over her shoulders. She also rocked a full face of makeup for the photo shoot, which included darkened eyebrows, long lashes, a bronzed glow, and pink blush on her cheeks.

Meanwhile, 10-year-old Sophia wore a two-piece white suit, which included a tankini, and boasted a yellow pear print on it. She also had her dark hair pulled back behind her head.

The pair held hands and strolled together in front of the Eiffel Tower as their photos were snapped. Later, both mother and daughter posed with smiles on their faces. Farrah with her hand behind her head, and Sophia with her hands on her hips.

During a recent vlog, Farrah opened up about the struggles of motherhood, and revealed that she had a “breakdown” when Sophia forgot that she went to college and how hard she’s worked to give her daughter the life that she’s currently living.

“We all know that I’ve worked really, really, really hard. I never tell Sophia, you hurt my feelings, you really have no idea how hard I’ve worked, but today, she totally forgot all this stuff that I strived through,” the TV personality stated in the vlog.

“I was hustling, because to me, Teen Mom was just a show, but it’s changed the world. So Sophia now has this great opportunity, I love her so much, I’m supporting her in it, and when she was not understanding and not paying tribute or being grateful. I think I have a big thing right now about gratitude in my life,” Farrah added of her relationship with her daughter.