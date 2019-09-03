Lala Kent Urged By Fans To Stop Getting Cosmetic Procedures

Fans want Lala to slow down on getting facial fillers.

Vanderpump Rules fans are unhappy with Lala Kent’s recent appearance.

In celebration of Lala’s birthday, co-star Brittany Cartwright posted a sweet snap of the two women on Instagram. In the photo, the reality stars pose in a restaurant. Both women kept it casual. Brittany wore a white top and a distressed denim jacket. Lala opted for a graphic T-shirt and a red-and-black patterned jacket. She accessorized the look with layered necklaces.

In the comments section, some fans wished Lala a happy birthday. Many of her followers, however, were focused on the reality star’s face.

“I think LaLa was so much prettier in the beginning now she’s starting to look like a 40-year-old with too much plastic surgery so sad,” said a follower.

“Lala- slow down! Keep it real,” added another.

“Lala no more lip filler. You’re naturally beautiful but you’re going to way of a Kardashian/ Jenner where you’re starting to look barely human,” urged a commenter.

“What happened to Lala’s beautiful face? Plastic surgery? Too much botox? She looks different, makes me sad… nothing was wrong with her natural look,” wrote a different person.

“Lay off the botox and whatever else [you’ve] been doing, starting to look crazy [you’re] already not going to age well…” chimed in a fifth Instagram user.

This isn’t the first time fans have criticized Lala’s use of facial fillers. In March, Lala’s fiance Randall Emmett posted a photo of the pair that sent fans into a tizzy, reported Hollywood Life. In the comments section, fans pleaded for The Row actress to stop making changes to her face. Many stated that Lala looked better before she underwent cosmetic procedures.

Throughout the years, the Give Them Lala Beauty founder has been open about her decision to enhance her natural beauty with the help of a few treatments. Hollywood Life noted that the SUR hostess has no problem discussing that she has had botox injections, facial fillers, and lip fillers.

In March, Lala documented her visit to SkinTight Aesthetics in Santa Monica on her Instagram Stories, noted Bravo. Her first cosmetic treatment was tear trough fillers, which plumps the under-eye skin for a more youthful appearance. Lala revealed that she was terrified of the procedure because of the length of the needle. The television personality, however, didn’t even flinch when she was getting injected. Lala also got lip fillers and was pleased with the result.

To see more of Lala, be sure to watch the upcoming season of Vanderpump Rules on Bravo.