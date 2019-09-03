Bella Thorne’s Sideboob Is Out Of Control In Sexy New Snapshots

Once again — Bella Thorne is showing off her killer figure to her legion of Instagram fans.

At just 21-years-old, Bella is one of the most popular celebrities on the planet. The actress boasts a following of over 21 million-plus fans on Instagram alone and every single photo that she shares with fans earns her a ton of likes, comments, and traffic. The stunner is no stranger to showing off her killer figure in bikinis, dresses, and many other NSFW outfits and one thing is for sure — fans just can’t seem to get enough of her. In the most recent post that was shared with fans, Bella sizzles in three side-by-side shots.

In the post, Bella tags herself in Venice, Italy where she looks dressed to impress. The actress wears her long, highlighted locks pulled back in a low bun as a few pieces of hair fall around her face. Thorne also dons a face full of makeup that comes complete with eyeliner, mascara, blush, and vibrant red lipstick. The model accessorizes the look with a chunky silver necklace while her body is on full display in a NSFW dress.

In the photos, Bella leaves little to be desired in a sparkly dress that drapes perfectly over her body. The ensemble barely covers Bella’s chest and in many of the images, she flaunts major sideboob to onlookers, driving social media wild. Since the post went live on her account yesterday, it’s earned Bella plenty of attention with over 777,000 likes in addition to 2,900-plus comments.

Some fans took to the photo to let Bella know that she looks stunning while countless others couldn’t help but gush over her amazing body. A few more fans had no words for the jaw-dropping post and commented with their choice of emoji instead.

“Omg. Drop dead gorgeous with and with out glam,” one follower gushed with a heart-eye emoji.

“Wow! First time in a long while you’ve looked absolutely knock out gorgeous!!,” another fan raved.

“SLAY QUEEN SLAAAAAAAAY,” one more Instagrammer raved.

And shortly after she posted the side-by-side trio of photos, Bella shared a short video clip of herself walking around the red carpet at the Venice Film Festival so that fans could get a good look at her whole entire outfit. Like her previous post, this one earned Thorne a ton of attention from her fans with over 308,000 likes in addition to 1,300-plus comments.

Fans can keep up with Bella by giving her a follow on Instagram.