Mariah Carey Shuts Down Instagram In Glitter Bikini, Platforms & Beach Babe Hair

Mariah Carey may be 49 years old, but she’s still got it. The pop icon has taken to Instagram for a reminder of just how great she looks in a bikini – well, that and letting the platform know that her love of glitter is alive and well.

Earlier today, Mariah updated her account. The photo showed the singer shot full length as she made her way across an outdoor terrace. The tiled flooring and wicker furnishings weren’t overly glam, but the starlet taking up the foreground was. Mariah was wowing in a super-tiny black bikini covered in glitter, with a halterneck finish and bold neckline flashing her ample assets. The two-piece wasn’t just showing Mariah’s womanly curves, though. Fans were seeing a fit and toned pair of legs, a flat stomach, and the star’s beautiful smile.

Mariah appeared stylishly accessorized. The star had opted for a statement pair of black platform heels to match her swimwear, with a loose-flowing and colorful jacket worn over the bikini adding pops of blue and deep red. Mariah appeared windswept in the candid shot, with a beach babe look from wavy blonde hair affording a carefree feel.

A simple caption from Mariah acknowledged that the warm months for this year are drawing to an end, although she seemed grateful.

The update definitely got noticed: it had racked up over 65,000 likes within just 25 minutes of going live. The same time frame brought over 2,400 fans into the post’s comments section. For the most part, fans seemed floored at Mariah’s sensational bikini body – to be fair, this star is looking great.

Mariah’s love of glitter seems to know no bounds. While the singer isn’t the only Hollywood face known to love a little sparkle – socialite Paris Hilton and singer Britney Spears join her – she does seem to fly the flag for jewel-encrusted dresses and diamonds. Enough stage performances over the years seem to have solidified Mariah’s status as the glitter queen.

Mariah does, of course, also come with somewhat of a diva reputation. That said, the singer has told People that her role as a mother to twins Moroccan and Monroe has seen her shift her priorities.

“It’s hard, but I try to keep them grounded so they don’t think everything is just handed to them. Right now it’s like, ‘I want this,’ and I’m like, ‘You’re asking me for something that costs $20.’ I can’t even imagine having, like, one dollar as a kid because we didn’t have money going around. So they have to appreciate those things,” she told the magazine.

Fans wishing to see more of Mariah should follow her Instagram.