Hurricane Dorian Causes ‘Pure Hell’ In Bahamas As It Approaches The U.S.

The Category 5 storm made landfall in the Bahamas over the weekend causing at least 5 deaths.

Hurricane Dorian has devastated islands in the Bahamas following the storm making landfall in the region as a Category 5 hurricane over the weekend, according to a report from an ABC News journalist stationed in the Bahamas.

During a broadcast of ABC World News Tonight on Sunday, ABC News reporter Marcus Moore said that the storm created intense devastation with no clear path out.

“The storm surge has taken over the terrain,” Moore said. “Absolute devastation. There really are no words; it’s pure hell here.”

Moore confirmed that the island experience Category 5 winds, as was predicted.

The ABC reporter has not sent a tweet from his account since Sunday when he shared video of Marsh Harbor, a town in Abaco Islands, Bahamas, which depicted a pre-Dorian view of the island as windspeed began to pickup. The reporter showed boats that had been left in the harbor as the storm approached the island.

According to a report from CNN, the storm has claimed five lives in the Bahamas as of Tuesday. CNN reported that a resident in the Bahamas that was impacted by the storm said that the hurricane was “worse than what anyone on earth could have expected.”

Not good. Early satellite imagery giving an idea of the total catastrophe on Grand Bahama Island with concave bay and cat 4-5 northerlies sending devastating storm surge for over 24 hours from stationary Hurricane Dorian. @Rankinstudio sharing this pic.twitter.com/9NlREDrEk9 — Reed Timmer (@ReedTimmerAccu) September 3, 2019

The resident, Michael Hynes, who was described as being located in Freeport, the main city in Grand Bahama, described the hurricane as creating a train-sounding noise for more than 30 hours. He also said that he lost access to running water during the first night of the hurricane, which per CNN had slowly began to move Tuesday 2 mph northwest.

According to a report from The Hill, ABC News’ Marcus Moore is just one of a few U.S. reporters currently in the hurricane-ravaged islands.

The storm is approaching the United States, though following landfall in the Bahamas, it has weakened to a Category 2 storm. Despite weakening, however, Hurricane Dorian has actually grown in size, with hurricane-force winds extending some 60 miles outside of Dorian’s center. Tropical storm-force winds now span some 175 miles from the center of the Category 2 storm.

The storm had initially been feared to hit the U.S. territory of Puerto Rico, which has largely failed to make a full recover following 2017 Hurricanes Irma and Maria, which left the island devastated. Then, the storm’s path shifted and seemed like it would make landfall in Florida. While the storm is still expected to graze Florida and the southern states along the east coast of the United States including Florida, Georgia, and North Carolina, it seems that the Bahamas faced the hurricane at its strongest.