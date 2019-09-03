Cardi B Scales The Stage During Wild Concert, Admits She Was ‘Scared’

Cardi B took things to a whole other level during her headlining set at the 2019 Made In America festival on Saturday night.

The rapper posted a video on her Instagram page that showed the moment she decided to channel her inner Spider Woman and scale the stage structure, leading many fans to hold their breath until she finally climbed down. Cardi was really feeling the vibe at MIA, a two-day event in Philadelphia organized by her fellow New York City artist Jay-Z.

According to All Hip Hop, Beyonce’s beau set up Made In America as a way to raise money for the criminal justice reform nonprofit organization REFORM Alliance, which is also headed by Philly native Meek Mill—who was allegedly unjustly incarcerated for a minor drug possession charge, as well as in probation for over a decade—and Philadelphia 76ers co-owner Michael Rubin, among others.

Cardi belted out some of her biggest hits during the show, including “Bodak Yellow,” “Bartier Cardi,” “Clout,” “Backin’ It Up,” “I Like It,” and “Please Me,” but when the time came to perform one of her latest singles, “Press,” she really went crazy by ditching the shoes and climbing up the rafters on the stage barefoot, making sure every single person on the audience had eyes on her.

While the move may have seemed pretty courageous, the 26-year-old admitted that she was “scared” when she reposted a viral video of the moment on her social media. And turns out, she wasn’t the only one! Her fans took to the comment section to let her know that they were also worried for her safety when she decided to scale the stage.

“I was scared fa ya,” influencer Supa Cent wrote, while singer Premadonna added, “I’m scared [laughing emoji] my anxiety!” One person said, “We was alll like [scared emoji] lol,” and another Instagram follower commented, “I almost had a heart attack watching this.” Others took the opportunity to make fun of the situation, with one popular comment reading, “Cirque du Bardi,” and famous social media dancer Kid The Wiz dubbed her “brave.”

In the clip, Cardi is seen scaling the stage in a bright and colorful skintight jumpsuit, which allowed her to showcase her world-famous curves and ample assets, and had some sparkly fringe details on the sides. She wore her long dark raven locks in a partial up-do, allowing her curls to cascade down her back and shoulders. She was only one of many A-list acts at MIA, including Lizzo, Travis Scott, and Anderson.Paak.