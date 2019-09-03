Olivia Brower Shuts Down Instagram With Lace Bra Bedroom Snap

Olivia Brower’s Instagram page boasts over 300,000 followers, and the latest addition to her page explains exactly why they’re all there.

On Tuesday, September 3, the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit beauty wowed her fans with a trio of sexy new snaps that brought some serious heat to her page. Instead of the typical bikini look that Olivia has come to be known for, especially after her stint as one of this year’s Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Rookies, she sent pulses racing by rocking a set of lacy lingerie that did nothing but favors for her incredible curves.

The steamy bedroom photo shoot was for the brand My Uncommon Sense, whom she has modeled for a number of times on the pages of her Instagram account and, yet again, she did the clothing line justice. The trio of photos kicked off with a close-up shot of the beauty rocking a sexy black bra that left very little to the imagination. Its sheer, lace overlay offered a flirty element to the piece that would undoubtedly get Olivia’s 313,000 followers hot under their collars if its deep v-neckline didn’t already get the job done. The plunging look provided for an eyeful of cleavage — though Olivia is hardly new to showing off her voluptuous assets.

A swipe to the next two slides of the upload showed that the model had turned around to display the versatility of her bra, though that wasn’t the only things fans noticed. Its thin straps went from their typical over-the-shoulder style to a criss-cross style, accentuating the babe’s toned back in both shots. From the corner of the frame, viewers could get a peek at Olivia’s matching black panties, which fit low on her hips, highlighting her hourglass figure while also offering just enough of a look at her curvy booty and toned legs.

It didn’t take long for the model’s impressive following to shower her latest upload with love. At the time of this writing, the post has already racked up more than 4,000 likes after less than one hour of going live to Instagram, as well as dozens of compliments on her jaw-dropping display.

“I just think that you are perfect,” one person wrote, while another called her “amazing” and a “goddess.”

“So gorgeous, you are surprising with your beauty again & again,” commented a third.

Olivia is hardly new to showing some skin on Instagram. As The Inquisitr previously reported, the bombshell recently shared her centerfold snap from her feature in Sneeze Magazine, which saw her tugging down her tiny pink bikini for a display that drove her fans absolutely wild.