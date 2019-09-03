Kate Upton Flaunts Killer Legs In Sexy White Dress In Venice

Another day, another insanely beautiful post for model Kate Upton.

The blond bombshell has been putting on a sexy display for her social media followers in recent weeks and each jaw-dropping photo is sending her fans into a frenzy. Since giving birth to her first child last year, the model has been putting on a stunning display for fans while showing off her killer post-baby body in the process. In one of the most recent images that was shared on her account, Upton posed for a sexy shot in Venice.

In the image, the model appears to be sitting on the back of a boat as she looks up at the sky and strikes a pose. The model wears her short, blond locks slicked back in a high bun and appears to be wearing a face full of makeup for the photo op. Upton covers her face with a pair of big, black sunglasses and wears a big smile on her face. And while her face and hair look amazing — it’s her killer figure that really has fans talking.

In the gorgeous shot, Upton leaves little to be desired in a tiny white dress that fits her like a glove. The top of the NSFW outfit acts as a suit jacket, buttoning in the middle and showing off just a hint of cleavage for the camera. Upton’s killer legs are also on full display in the image and she completes the look with a pair of high, white heels and a little white clutch with some red and black detailing. In the caption of the snapshot, she tells fans that she is in Venice and since the photo went live on her account, it’s earned her a ton of attention from fans.

So far, the photo has amassed over 129,000 likes in addition to 500-plus comments. While some followers took to the photo to let Upton know that she looks amazing, countless others had no words for the jaw-dropping post and opted to comment with emoji instead.

“God..ur so gorgeous,” one fan gushed.

“So gorgeous and beautiful before. Now more gorgeous with awesome pretty,” another Instagram user chimed in.

“Lovely a gorgeous women,” one more follower gushed.

And as The Inquisitr shared last week, Upton had reason to celebrate her husband Justin Verlander. Fresh off the heels of his third no-hitter, the model shared a photo of the pair looking into one another’s eyes and as she congratulated him on such an amazing accomplishment. Like most of her photos do, that one earned her a ton of attention with over 184,000 likes.